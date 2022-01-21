Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool Review – A pathetic display for a semi-final

Well lovely Arsenal people, I’m sorry, the way we played was pathetic. That performance reminded me of Villarreal and it wasn’t only the yellow kits. We played well 10 minutes and then just died. Sometimes I wonder why I even bother with this.

We were slow, sloppy and lacking energy. It’s unacceptable to be so poor in a semi-final. We looked like the team who is tired – and we cancelled the NLD for that?

Apart from Martinelli, where was the fight? Lacazette was terrible, we’ve shunted out Aubameyang, we sent a bunch of players on loan and we look so confused on the pitch.

We resorted to Partey who arrived with a plane on the same day, only to have him sent off and miss Burnley. I’m sorry, Arteta doesn’t deserve the 150 million he got in the summer.

I have no clue how he is seducing the board to believe in him. No wonder Vlahovic waits for a better offer. I am gutted, for actually expecting something from the team, because every time we are expected to do something we roll over and die.

No fight, nothing. These kind of performances justify why Xhaka is often coming back to the team. It’s pathetic people, Arteta is a fraud, open your eyes. We are going nowhere with him. Another season in the bin.

It’s painful to say it, but look at Conte. Them lot coming back with 2 goals in 1 minute and we’re just strolling on the pitch. Even Ramsdale was pissed, trying to get the ball moving and there’s nobody making a run.

We deserved to be beaten. Out of all cups with shocking performances and unless a miracle happens I can’t see us making the top 4 with this manager. I’m sorry, the sooner Arteta is gone the better.

Konstantin

Arteta discusses Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool, our lack of players and our red card record