Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool Review – Arteta really is closing the gap

With the way some people are whining, you would think that Arsenal played horribly against Liverpool. I know we need some great additions in our team but our performance against Liverpool tonight doesn’t warrant all those complaints – that the owner isn’t supporting Arsenal or the complaint that we need new additions.

If you watched the game well, you would discover that only Saka was absent in the game, and I quite understand because he was injured a little last match against Leicester and had to be taken off. The two goals were from that wing. He played lazily tonight. Even attacks on that side that is usually vibrating was quiet tonight, and because of that Odegaard was not very effective since Saka has always been his outlet. Please don’t get me wrong as I’m not blaming Saka at all. He should have been removed immediately after the first half because of the injury.

Needless to say, Martinelli was brilliant. Even his finishing was top notch. I would say he was just unlucky. Even the best players miss goals. Arnold was completely silenced.

Partey completely bossed that midfield and silenced all their midfielders today.

Cedric was my only fear before the match because of his height and speed, but his performance was great. Mane and Diaz, both men of great speed and aggression, were silenced today.

Everyone played well, apart the aforementioned and Gabriel who should have cleared for the second goal.

But the good thing we need to know is that Arsenal was their mate today and that shows the immense progress we have made under Arteta. What won Liverpool the game today was simply the brilliance of their coach and not their players. He immediately changed tactics in the second half from over the top and wing play to playing through the middle with through passes. This was evident in their offside goal and other attempts.

I’m sad about the result but happy about the performance. We have greatly closed the gap against Liverpool and with time the tide of drawing and then winning will be on our side. We controlled the game entirely. They were no threat at all aside from the goals as evidenced by just 2 goal attempts after first half. Last season was about 15 attempts after first half. I dare say that we even created more chances than them in the game and actually were more of a threat than them.

So, the only big difference between us and Liverpool is:

1) our squad depth and quality which I believe would be sorted come the summer window.

2) Finishing. That was the only difference for tonight’s match. You see when you play against the big teams it is your finishing and taking your chances that decides the game. But remember that we are still largely a young team and are all learning on the job. This includes our coach too. But just know that what experienced Arsenal teams of seasons ago couldn’t do, young boys are doing. And I’m not trying to comfort myself or anyone. It is what it is. We lost tonight, yes. So, it is what it is. But we are improving. It is also what it is. But come next season, if we continue improving like this, then Liverpool would not beat us home and away.

So, guys we really are on an upward trajectory.

