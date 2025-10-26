Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace – another controlled display keeps Gunners title charge on track

Arsenal made it seven wins in a row with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. It might not have been a goal fest, but it was another display of control, organisation and defensive maturity from Mikel Arteta’s side.
The Gunners dominated possession from the start, though Palace held them back, absorbing wave after wave of pressure. Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi dictated the tempo in midfield while Viktor Gyökeres kept the visitors’ defence busy with his movement and strength. Arsenal’s early dominance was rewarded midway through the first half when Bukayo Saka’s cross created chaos in the box and led to Eberechi Eze scoring the opener with a great volley.
Mosquera’s maturity shines through
Palace struggled to build any rhythm as Arsenal dictated possession, but there was concern before the interval when William Saliba appeared to pick up a knock. Arteta replaced him at half-time with Cristhian Mosquera, and the teenager rose to the occasion with a calm, confident performance beside Gabriel Magalhães.
The second half began at a blistering pace, Arsenal striking the bar and peppering the Palace goal before Arteta made attacking changes, bringing on Gabriel Martinelli for Saka on 65 minutes. Shortly after, Rice’s corner found Gabriel, whose header flashed wide before he crashed into the post.
Arsenal control the closing stages
Calafiori tested the Palace keeper soon after, but Arsenal’s control was briefly disrupted when Rice went down injured. He was replaced by Merino, with Hincapié also introduced for Calafiori. Arteta’s reshuffle restored order as the Gunners saw out the game professionally.
Palace rarely threatened, limited to hopeful breaks that were easily managed by Arsenal’s disciplined back line. Eberechi Eze made way late on for Myles Lewis-Skelly as Arteta gave another academy graduate valuable minutes.
Six minutes of added time were calmly navigated as Arsenal secured another clean sheet and another vital win in their title charge. It was controlled, composed, and exactly what champions do – find a way to win even when it’s tight.
Tell me, Gooners – was that the mark of champions, or should we have finished them off earlier?
Michelle M
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
We didn’t play our best football, plus Palace is a tough squad no one wants to play.
We found a way to win 3 points, the mark of champions; find ways to turn draws into wins.
We have that aura currently, while Liverpool struggle to find balance, and City lack that intimidating presence they used to have.
We need to keep widening the gap while we are in ascendancy, we know how quickly things can turn.
6 points over City and 7 over Liverpool; we can stumble once and still be a game or more ahead of both.
Well earned win
Crystal Palace are a very good side
I’m glad we got a clean sheet and happy Eze scored
Awesome that both Liverpool and City lost
We are looking good
Need to keep it up
COYG
1-0 to the Arsenal! Not a great performance but those precious 3 points are what matters at the end of the day. We all knew Palace was going to be a tough opponent.
Love Timber. Deffo my favourite.
Thought Eze played deeper and facing goal today, thanks to Management reading my advice on Just Arsenal blog – though I’m nearly too modest to point that out.
Thought Palace were brilliant first half in how tight their press was all over the pitch. Constantly tight on us drying up all space to play. However I thought at time that is energy sapping way to play, and so it might have proved.
I want to see Skelly start a match in midfield, preferably left 8 in place of Rice.
3 wins in a week … with two tough 1-0 wins against hard to beat teams Fulham and Palace who both scuppered us last year.!
The wins against Atleti showed when there is a team playing proper football against us we can score from open play…
These 1-0 wins are so important in title winning seasons and esp early in the campaign when everyone is still fresh.
By good fortune the injuries to Ode and Havertz have allowed others to have more game time so means we don’t have to rush them back like in the past
Couldn’t agree more
Now we have 4 games in 11 days coming before the next international break, no wonder players are going down with knocks and niggles. After the break we have major reinforcements coming in the form of Havertz, Odegaard, Madueke and Jesus also not far behind.
Good solid win ,not very exciting but….
3 points gained and with both city and Liverpool losing out it’s in our hands let’s hope we don’t choke again
I just read someone say play low block against arsenal and they score from set pieces, attack them and they score 4 the choice is your 😉😁
Good 3 points gained. Our direct rivals are dropping points.
Hopefully we don’t bottle it this season come the last 3 months of the season.
So far the defence is seeing us through. Hopefully the goals get to come and we score more.
The squad depth is important and I pray we don’t get too many injuries along the way.
Now let’s take it one game at a time.
Unto Brighton in the Caraboa Cup on Wednesday. Hopefully we get the win and progress to the next round.