Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United – A hard fought win puts Arsenal into the fourth round

Arsenal emerges victorious in a game that was truly a tale of two halves.
The first half belonged to Leeds United, no point denying that. They were the best side and truth be told, they should have been ahead at half time.
Arsenal did have the odd chance for sure, there was an occasional run from the likes of Granit Xhaka and Nicolas Pepe but with no end product.
At the other end, it was only poor finishing, fine saves from Martinez and poor final touches that denied the visitors a half time lead.
There were the characteristic mistakes we saw prior to Mikel Arteta taking charge, poor passes, hesitant playing out from the back and consistently losing the ball in the middle of the pitch.
Leeds were far more fluent with the ball, they looked and played as if they were the hungrier side and it has to be said, this was a very average first-half performance from Arsenal.
It was ponderous and lacklustre, there was the same old poor Xhaka tackling, Lacazette failing to hold the ball up, Ozil going missing and so on.
Leeds had 64% possession and 15 shots on target, those stats tell you all you need to know about how this first half went.
One could only hope that Arteta would work some magic in the interval.
The second half started off better. Arsenal was far more prominent, they showed more intent and more energy and twice within the first seven minutes Lacazette came close. Even Guendouzi had a pop at the goal.
One thing that did not change within the first ten minutes was the reckless tackling from Xhaka, how he was not booked up to this stage I do not know.
The opening goal came for Arsenal on the 54th minute courtesy of Reiss Nelson. Pepe went on a beautiful run, fed Lacazette on the right side of the penalty whose pass across the goal found Nelson. His mis-hit shot found its way into the back of the net and immediately the atmosphere changed in the stadium.
Nelson was subbed about ten minutes later to be replaced by Gabriel Martinelli. The young lad had run himself ragged and was applauded by the bench for his contribution.
Arsenal was the more dominant and should have extended their lead, Leeds did have the odd go at the Arsenal goal but were not anywhere near as dangerous as they were in the first half.
Arsenal ran out 1-0 winners and yes, the second half was an improvement on the first half but this was in no way a good performance.
A couple of players had credible games but most of the usual suspects did not and the hope has to be that the first half was nothing more than a blip on the road to resurrection under Mikel Arteta.
I will say this though, the players did respond to whatever Arteta said to them at half time and that is a huge positive and something we can all definitely take from this game.
Arsenal is away at Bournemouth in the fourth round.
Leeds were not afraid of Arsenal at all and implemented high pressing very well. Without Maitland-Niles and Torreira, Arsenal were struggling to release themselves from Leeds’ heavy pressure:
– Lacazette: Selflessly pressed hard and roughened up Leeds’ defenders to help his teammates, but he is still too slow to be a striker and his height didn;t help him out either
– Ozil: No 10 player is useless when Leeds pressed high up the pitch like Liverpool, so Ozil should have been more aggressive like Lacazette and faster. If he can’t control the flow or can’t provide through balls, he had better press the opponents harder
– Pepe: His physicality was simply too much for Leeds’ defenders. I’m not sure he can do the same thing against Crystal Palace’s defenders or not, but he deserves to start at that game
– Nelson: Apart from his goal and his defending work, he did nothing special and still not fast enough to be a winger. If he can improve his pace, he would be a good winger
– Xhaka and Guendouzi: Defended well, but they were struggling to control the midfield without Maitland-Niles and Torreira
– Sokratis: He is simply not an RB nor is he a central midfielder. However, he defended well
– Kolasinac: Perhaps he was too tired to go up and down. Or maybe he is saving his energy for the Palace game
– Luiz: Defended well again, but a little bit too adventurous sometimes. Another player who is improved under Arteta
– Holding: Definitely rusty and made many misplaced passes. Probably he needs three more games to regain his form
– Martinez: Composed and focused
The team doesn’t have press resistant CM’s. Even with Torreira and AMN in that first half we would probably have still struggled. The first half exposed lots of the frauds in the team. Our defense and midfield were trash.
I don’t think so kev, because Maitland-Niles and Torreira have better ball control than Sokratis and Xhaka
But we will see that at the Palace game, whether they can significantly improve our midfield or not
That first half was one of the worst I’ve watched in several years from Arsenal at home. I couldn’t believe how bad we were. 15 shots against us in the first?? The Bielsa press overwhelmed them. What a complete liability the midfield was! Even the defense too. Xhaka was a special case. I couldn’t count the number of times we cheaply gave the ball away. Smart interventions by Arteta saw us become the far better team in the second half. It couldve been one of the worst displays ever of the Emirates era if Leeds won. You won’t get a better description of a game of two halves than this. MOTM for me goes to Arteta. This season so far has been painful to watch. I want it to end quickly.
I believe Holding gave the ball away more than Xhaka
He looked out of his depth tonight
What the hell did Socrates have to drink at half time. He was a beast in the second half.
Totally impressed with Leeds especially in the first half. They are definitely a team to watch next season in the league. I like them.
It was a better second half from us. Leeds bossed us in the first half and they will rue their miss chances.
We kept yet another clean sheet. Yay!
Wow, second half turn around.
We had 13 shots with 3 on target in second half.
Arteta doing the business.
Gotanidea.. Ozil played well. And he wasn’t sluggish. He created some chances which should have been converted and he even defend when he should. I hope you eventually praise this guy one day.
The team all round was average today. I am sure they place priority on EPL because of champions league and that affects our performance tonight. But I am sure Arteta little chat woke them up in second half a d they show Leeds that we can win ugly.
Up Gunners. I dont blame when we win.
I did, when he played against Bournemouth and Man United
But he was almost invisible tonight
I see people complaining bout the first half but I think it was the plan. To not burn ourselves in the first half as usual and then we come out fighting with energy in the second half.
It might’ve worked today but I wouldn’t want such game plan against a top EPL side.
Besides let’s not forget it’s a different formation with different instructions/tactics from Arteta and the boys.
I say it’s a job well done.
If we had run ourselves down in the first half and dropped in the second half as usual, we would’ve been there for the taking.
Against Crystal palace, we all know it’ll be back to the basics
Arsenal were outclassed in the first half. Deciding not to burn your energy doesn’t mean you should get outclassed. I don’t even want to give MOTM to a player because they were asleep in that half hence why Arteta takes it. I don’t even get some of these players at times. How could they all be equally trash in that half?? The ref was also very generous to us in not showing some of our players yellow cards and buying into some of the cheap free kicks.
Holding is very rusty and has to sharpen up very quickly gave the ball away too many times not good enough at the moment
Good observations Eddie. You dont need to work for a TV Station to be a good pundit.
What matters is a win, sometimes it is a tactical approach.
We needed to reserve enough energy for the weekend’s game
Holding needs little more time to be back I his best. It’s not every player that has that whilshere ability to turn up even a minute after 18months injury. Some are slow starters like Ramsey. I hope he rediscover his form before it’s too late. I Still Believe in His Ability.
Good result in the end, minuses were the usual suspects reverting to type too easily and in that xhaka really worries me, how limited is that guy. Thought Pepe, Gouendouzi, Lacazette and Martinez had really really solid games. It was definitely a game to bring us down to earth but we won. Onward and upward.
Oh well I’m still sitting here wondering how Xhaka lasted the entire game. Whatever Arteta told the boys at half time worked and socratis? The man went into beast mode in the second half and was dealing with everything that comes his way and holding is a still rusty, think it’ll take sometime for him to get back in form. Anyways we won and that’s all matters. COYG
This type of performance was expected and it won’t be the last either we are still building and we came up against a master tactician in Bielsa but at least we kept another clean sheet and performed much better in the second halve. Arteta did extremely well to address our shortcomings at halve time onwards gooners