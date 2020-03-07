Arsenal 1-0 West Ham – A hard fought win for Arsenal

Arsenal takes all three points against a dogged West Ham United.
It was not the most entertaining game and there was some frustrating moments to be sure but a win is a win and the three points are priceless in the battle to claim an unlikely Champions League spot.
West Ham was tough all game and they never gave up, they fought for every ball and could have easily grabbed a goal, however, while this was certainly not a vintage Arsenal performance it was a sturdy one.
There was a lack of energy in the first half and too often West Ham was allowed to get into some threatening positions and you just knew early on that this would be a battle of attrition.
And so it proved to be and it was Arsenal that came out on top, a goal that was confirmed by VAR after yet another prolonged and unnecessary delay.
Alexandre Lacazette was the beneficiary and his belated celebrations showed how much the goal meant to him.
West Ham kept on pushing forward and a combination of poor finishing and some Bernd Leno shot-stopping kept the visitors at bay.
There is still a lot of work that Mikel Arteta has to do with this squad but when you can claim a win when you are not playing at your best then that in itself is still progress.
There were some disappointing performances and the team could certainly have played better but it really was one of those games where either team could have won and persistence and resilience were going to be the difference and Arsenal had that more than the Hammers today.
As usual, Arsenal didn’t have players who can unlock the opposition’s defense, luckily we scored after 78 minutes. None of today’s starters is good in one-on-one situations and this issue must be rectified in the summer:
– Nketiah: More agile and faster than Lacazette, but still cannot beat Lacazette’s work rate and aggression. He definitely needs more EPL games
– Ozil: Lack of pace and unwilling to get past the opponents as always. Luckily he assisted Lacazette today and hopefully that would bring his confidence back
– Aubameyang: Almost disappeared, apart from his nice dribble/ take-on in the second half. He is wasted on the left side
– Pepe: Lack of football brain as usual. Fortunately he is still fast and has the height to win air duels
– Ceballos: I liked his quick thinking and high risk playing style as a deep-lying playmaker. His passes got intercepted many times, but someone has to take risk
– Xhaka: Nothing special, but we need him like how Liverpool need Henderson in their starting line-up
– Mari: He failed to intercept West Ham’s pass as our last defender, but his height helped a lot. He definitely needs more games
– Luiz and Sokratis: Defended well
– Saka: I missed his surging runs. Hopefully Tierney could break the opposition’s defense better than him
– Leno: His nice reflex kept us in the game
I am starting to understand and agree your take on Pepe.
I want to believe that you don’t too much like Pepe. Did you watch the match? Nketiah threw away Pepe’s assist and you are talking? Well, I don’t need to say any other thing.
The first half was dull.. Players refused to move the ball on time.
Second half was fair.
English referees though, that was pure goal, I saw no reason why they were checking.
Credits to Ozil for dropping the ball, someone else would’ve probably wasted that ball from close range like that.
Special thanks to Leno as usual, doing a solid job.
Ceballos my MOTM.
He’s doing really well.
My guts is saying, he wants to stay. Even though it’s also for Euro Cups, he’s so comfortable in this team.
Super impressed with Pablo Mari, solid defender, never got a foot wrong.
Solid in the air also.
Now we can only dream and hope we win on Wednesday against City.
COYG
Sorry Eddie he gave away the ball far too much today however he worked hard.
Yea he gave the ball away but also his creativity helped a lot in the midfield, and he makes transitioning easier.
In another season, he will definitely improve and might finally be the answer to Cazorla’s replacement.
He’s doing well so far, even tho he loses some balls through his passes.
I’ll keep him in the starting line up with his recent performances, he’ll only get better
he worked hard but i wouldn’t say his creativity holds a candle to Cazorla’s, or any of the better CM’s in the EPL. I’m pretty split at the moment as to whether we should hold onto him. Madrids asking price will be a big factor.
Fair point about his creativity, I know he’s no where near Cazorla’s but he’s been solid and the only thing closer to Cazorla that we’ve had.
Also like you said, his asking price is too much.
Let’s see if he keeps improving
Bless you!!! We keep screaming we want a new Cazorla like he would appear out of nowhere…This Arsenal team is set up to wait for the opponents retreat in their numbers before making real threats at goal, Ceballos tries as much as possible to start what could be a counter attack only for the wrong moves to be made. Imagine if you have 3 midfielders putting in this type of attitude he put up today. In all this team needs every sort of resources it can get to fight for any silverware next season.
So you couldn’t compliment his hardwork, transitioning, recovery and defending??. Apart from Leno, who had a better game than the Spaniard?
Agree with everything here Eddie
Mari always cost us a goal, after his failure to intercept West Ham’s pass as our last defender
Fortunately West Ham’s attackers had a miscommunication, when there was only Leno left to face both of them
Mari almost cost us a goal?
You realized he went for the ball to intercept it but he missed the ball right?
I read what you wrote up there about him, unfair and harsh if we’re being honest.
He didn’t give ball away in sensitive areas of the field, he did his job well but because he missed a ball he tried to intercept, you calling him out as tho he was poor.
You fans will never see improvements even if it’s forced into your eyeballs.
Let’s go back to the pairing of Sokratis-Luiz then since they’ve been doing solid jobs so far.
Mari was probably the best CB out there today.
But let’s give him the Xhaka’s treatment because he missed an interception he went for
Let’s see his performance at the next EPL game
He lacks pace and it showed today. But Arteta obviously got him for his left foot and height
In his first EPL game at home. Eddie you can’t just make some people see things as they are. Mari to me played good football today.
Agree, Mari was poor. I would have love to see comments by same supporters if we West Ham scored 3-4 goals. If one team was poor Infront of goal n fail to convert their clear cut chances…does not make other team as a good defensive team. Mari was weak in the air, all over the place in first half, bad position n did not show any signs of world class defender.
IF west ham scored 3-4 goals lol? They didnt score 1 so what is the point in this statement? What if we scored 5 goals today what would YOU say? Its irrelevant because we didnt and they didnt.
3 points a clean sheet and three wins on the bounce but arteta is “delusional’ it’s simply not good enough arteta out!!
#impatientplasticfans
Lol… I’m tired, I don’t engage in articles that much anymore.
Fans can be plastic for real.
Complain, complain and complain as though we’re meant to be walking past teams like knife through butter.
Even Liverpool struggled to win lots of games this season.
Let the gullible and delusional fans cont chanting #ArtetaOut
Yeah same mate just come here on matchdays and even that seems too much for me now! Just seems to be a barrage of complaining and insults to our players or manager, people saying nketiah is useless… the kid is 20 its disgraceful, why even watch football when it incites this much anger in you lol and people say aftv is bad just because they use offensive language, the message is exactly the same just with less profanity.
Well said!you beat me to it,I was going to post a very similar comment!anyone who thought this was going to be an easy game haven’t watched West Ham play in the previous 2 games!MA only took over at Christmas,same players,MA has turned losses into draws,draws into wins,not so long ago we would have lost this game,this is real football not video games, lastly people who already judging the manager are sadly clueless I’m sorry!
Thank you siamois!!
If anything, they played like people who read the negetive posts here before the match started.
Even though they had by far the greater possession, it was clear each and everyone of them was weakened.
There is no need to single one player out for lambasting.
How come you want Arteta out after he saved us from relegation?
We have reached 40 points today and it should be enough to keep us in EPL. The team achieved it because of Arteta’s excellent system
I doubt the likes of Ancelotti, Allegri and Enrique could do this with our squad quality
I was being sarcastic mate. As we have just won with a clean sheet, 3 wins on the bounce but all everyone is doing is complaining calling the players like mari trash or arteta delusional like they know better watching their illegal steam from there sofa. Its laughable
I don’t understand why can you not criticize a manager if you see not a convincing display. If you just sit back n be happy about everything then there will be no development n progression. If fans see something poor they have full right to voice their opinion they pay to watch Arsenal play in a way paying for MA salary. I am a supporter of MA and wanted him at the club after Wenger but I don’t understand the logic of giving immortal status or complete amunity to anyone. We were poor today n were lucky to escape with win. Our goal was a lucky deflection n we did not create clear goal scoring through out the match. West ham were just poor with finishing, their chances were better created n more then us. …n sad thing is we were home. I wonder what excuses you guys have stored for next Wednesday??
Moshan, he never said you can’t criticize or question the coach.
What some of us noticed so far is most fans start complaining and naming Arteta poor once the line up gets released.
Why’s Martinelli on the bench?
Why’s Eddie starting?
Why’s Sokratis playing? Arteta doesn’t know his job, he doesn’t get his selections right and all sorts of stuffs.
It’s tiring when you keep reading those craps.
Criticize him when it backfires, after the Olympiacos game, people blamed him questioned why Martinelli was on the bench. It was normal and understandable but not this crap most fans keep spewing on game day before kickoff
Thank you eddie 3 👍
Criticising is one thing, people were calling arteta delusional as soon as the team sheet came out, people were calling mari trash even though he has played two games with two clean sheets, people saying nketiah is awful even though he has three goals in 5 games and is TWENTY!! You think a new manager is going to come in and were going to start winning 5_0 after a dismal 12 months? No it takes time but the defensive improvement is visible and we are on the right track, I’m all for constructive criticism but this is plastic fan nonsense.
Mari 2 games, 2 clean sheets!
He’s not spectacular but he’s not making any grave mistakes either. Refreshing among our calamities Luiz, Sokratis and Mustafi.
Ceballos was my MOTM possibly. Worked really hard to gain possession.
One match against league 3 team n other at home to struggling West ham in which they create 3-4 clear cut scoring chances. ..let’s see what he does next match against a good attack with good finishers. I hope you don’t give the old excuses of how old n other good defensive teams have even struggled at Etihad.
Struggling West ham dominated Liverpool for about 80 minutes 2 weeks ago, they were 2 nil up,if it hadn’t been for” Flapianski” blunders they would have won the game but somehow we were supposed to beat them easily, does it seem logical to you??
Bless you Siamois
Good result, rough performance. If we want to finish higher Arteta must change a few things. This didn’t look like a team that can push for 4th/5th. Leno has to be MOTM because that clean sheet was a bit of a miracle. Job done for the time being I suppose.
Very flat again today, similar to the Olympiakos performance. West Ham should have won it. Poor finishing from them, and the woodwork saved us. Nice to see VAR helping us for once, but I do not understand why it took so long when Ozil was clearly onside.
Leno 8 – MOTM. Solid performance, and back to his best
Sokratis 5 – Not too bad considering where he was playing, but no attacking threat
Luiz 5 – Average
Mari 5 – Average
Saka 7 – Always dangerous, and some brilliant crosses. Made some brilliant runs that were often overlooked
Ceballos 6 – Ok performance
Xhaka 3 – Awful! Constantly gave the ball away, took too long on the ball highlighted well at the end when Nelson was clean through, and Xhaka decided to hang onto the ball instead of passing. He destroys our tempo
Pepe 5 – Average
Ozil 6 – Did nothing up until his lovely assist
Aubameyang 5 – Worked hard
Nketiah 5 – Seemed Lathetic today
Subs:
Lacazette 7 – Got us the winner, and worked hard
Nelson 5 – Average
Bellerin 5 – Average
Arteta 5 – Poor lineup really cost us again, but at least the subs were better. I thought he would get into the players at halftime, and although there was a slight improvement, it wasn’t a whole lot better.
ThirdManJW, Please tell me you are joking, you gave Ceballos 6,he was by far our best player today, he’s the only player who take risks in our team.
Ceballos, my MOTM.
Tough game but a win and clean sheet is okay with me. Up to the next one at Etihad.
I trust MA will get a good result. I have said it time and time again that Leno is the best in EPL. Good win lads.
Article heading should have been lucky win instead of hard fought…
West Ham got their chances and wasted it, Arsenal got theirs and took it. A neat goal.
How is he supposed to term the winning a lucky one?
Geez! Do you fans ever just for one moment take a break and just appreciate something for once? Even if it’s not perfect?
It was a hard fought win, nothing wrong with the headlines, both team fought for it. One lost, it wasn’t gifted to the other team so I don’t see where the luck is at
What was there to appreciate???
3 Fk’ing points duh!! Unbelievable.
Appreciate the fact that both teams fought for it and your team came out with the three points and your goalkeeper/striker from the bench did solid jobs?
If you see nothing to appreciate then I’m sorry I don’t understand what sorta fan you are
All we can retain is a 3 points win and look forward. It was indeed scary but we survived and won it.
I’m still not convinced with Arteta choices, we are lucky to not at least draw! Good sign though, things going our way, no matter how doesn’t matter at this stage of season, it is all out!
Saka is playing very well going forward but defensively he’s a suspect. Let’s not waste his talent at LB. He should be moved forward when KT is fit to play.
Ceballos MOTM no argument..that guy can really help us with the absence of torreira..This is definitely a much more improved ceballos..And also Auba needs to stop playing on the wings Gush!!! Auba is being wasted down there
west ham had a very good game plan and they stayed disciplined with it.Not a bad game.
Leno was superb.
Sokratis didnt have an attacking threat but he did well defensively.
Lyuz’s positioning has improved very much.He is tge best in terms of defending today.
Mari needs more time.His distribution was good.Had some nervy moments due to positioning.But his aerial clearances are superb.
Ceballos was good today but he needs to be quick with his ideas.
Xhaka was a bit sloppy with his distributiin but an ok performance
Ozil had a lovely assist but please man start shooting.
Auba was silent today.
Pepe grew into the game and the right flank is heavily marked by west ham so a bit ineffective with end product.
Nketiah struggled with the physicality of west ham
Laca is my MOTM.Made a great impact.
Finally thanx VAR
And saka will be world class very soon
We were fortunate to get the three points and apart from Leno we lacked quality.The lack of pace at the back and in midfield is a real concern.To continue to play Socratis at right back surprises me to say the least, and young Saka looks tired and clearly needs a rest.Despite losing I’m pretty sure West Ham will not be relegated.
I’m gonna watch one half of Barca sociedad, the other of Dortmund game, in between and after I will check Spurs result, a draw or a lost will be fine for a good day for Arsenal. A perfect one would have been for Sheffield to at least draw but we coming at tnem. They have a game in ahnd as we do, we play at City but Aston Villa is not a better news today as they fight for survival and been showing better face lately…Should beat sheffiled!
Arsenal 5 games: D D W W W 11pts, 10Goals scored, 4Goals Conceded.
Ceballos’ should not miss anymore games..
Tierney’ I think it’s high time to return we need him ASAP..
Lacazette’ should quit been benched..
I believe the next result would be Draw. Then it would look this way :
D W W W D. 11pts
What if we Bang city with our Lucky Charm once more and take all points? Won’t be bad you know.
Winning City.
D W W W W. 13pts
Please we need more LUCKS.
We Ball Nonsense.