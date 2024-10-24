Arsenal 1-0 win over Shakhtar shows mental strength and is certainly not an ’embarrassment’

If you read certain social media posts or listened to some YouTubers after Arsenal’s latest fixture on Tuesday night, you might have assumed we had dropped points?

I have come across the word ’embarrassment’ to describe our 1-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

You don’t encounter that description too often to describe 3 points in the Champions League. Yet some Gunners seemed dispirited that this was ‘only’ the scoreline. Quite disrespectful to the opposition?

In hindsight the atmosphere at our stadium reflected that attitude, like a win was a formality and goals were a case of when and not if.

I do understand why sometimes a section of our fanbase come across as arrogant by our peers.

We do act like something that we are not.

Our players are built up like they are superior then they actually are.

A false narrative exists that this manager has achieved anything special.

We are imposters, acting like we belong at a level when we haven’t earned that right.

In reality we haven’t lifted the Prem in over two decades. Mikel Arteta has been knocked out of Europe by the likes of Villarreal, Olympiacos and Sporting Lisbon.

So, the Gunners are simply not good enough nor have we earned the right to be taking for granted any kind of win at the Head of UEFA’s table.

There are some encounters where the result is more important than the performance.

With two tricky away trips to follow in the CL, maximum points at the Emirates are vital if we want to finish in the top 8 of the table and avoid a playoff.

The outcome was all that mattered midweek and all that should matter. It’s unrealistic to have expected anything different.

Bournemouth was our first defeat since April so naturally confidence would have been hit.

Without Odegaard and Saka we are without our two best creative options.

So, when you are not at your maximum it takes skill to find a way to get over the line.

That actually shows great mental strength and shouldn’t be discounted.

Victory means we have 7 points out of 9 with us yet to concede a goal in the competition.

If that disappoints you, then nothing we will do in Europe will make you happy.

Be humble peeps.

Dan

