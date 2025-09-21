Arsenal 1-1 Man City: Martinelli’s stoppage-time strike rescues a point

The Emirates was rocking for a 4.30pm kick-off and Arsenal started brightly, pinning Manchester City back in the opening exchanges. But it was Pep Guardiola’s side who struck first. On nine minutes, in-form Norwegian striker Erling Haaland buried a chance to put City ahead – the first open-play goal Arsenal have conceded this season, having previously conceded from a freak free kick against Liverpool a few weeks ago.

City grew into the game, controlling possession and tempo. Tijjani Reijnders tested David Raya on 20 minutes, though the Arsenal keeper saved comfortably. Arsenal responded with back-to-back corners midway through the half, Declan Rice and Noni Madueke sharing set-piece duties from either side, but Gianluigi Donnarumma and his defence dealt with the danger.

The Gunners then carved out promising opportunities. On 32 minutes, Madueke headed wide from a Rice cross. Five minutes later Viktor Gyökeres almost pounced on a loose City back-pass, before Madueke and Riccardo Calafiori both blazed over in quick succession. Madueke forced Donnarumma into a fine stop on the stroke of half-time, but the visitors reached the break 1-0 up.

Arsenal push back after the break

Mikel Arteta made bold changes at half-time, introducing Bukayo Saka for Madueke and Eberechi Eze for Mikel Merino. The impact was immediate, with Arsenal flying out of the blocks. Eze stung Donnarumma’s palms early on before Rice’s deliveries caused problems at corners.

At the other end, City remained dangerous. Haaland forced Raya into a save on 55 minutes after a swift counter, but Arsenal kept pressing. Timber forced a corner on the hour, Saka’s delivery flashing across goal only for Gyökeres to let it pass. Minutes later, Rice’s free-kick dropped at the striker’s feet but he fumbled the chance and City cleared.

Guardiola shuffled his pack, replacing Phil Foden with Nathan Aké on 67 minutes. Haaland was then booked before being withdrawn for Nico González on 75. Arsenal replied by sending on Gabriel Martinelli for Jurrien Timber four minutes later.

Chances came at both ends: Calafiori fired over on 80, Doku went close inside the box, and Gyökeres was inches from punishing another loose back-pass before Donnarumma scrambled clear. Trossard then made way for Ethan Nwaneri with seven minutes left.

Martinelli the hero

City’s changes continued with Savinho replacing Doku and John Stones coming on for the injured O’Reilly. Arsenal pushed bodies forward and were finally rewarded deep into stoppage time.

After a corner in the 90th minute, Eze kept the ball alive and slipped Martinelli into space. The Brazilian made no mistake, rifling home in the 92nd minute to send the Emirates into raptures. It was no less than Arsenal deserved for their persistence.

The closing minutes saw fouls and frantic clearances, with Donnarumma booked for time-wasting and late cameos for Mosquera and others. But Arsenal held firm to secure a battling 1-1 draw against City.

What did you make of Arsenal’s performance today? Should Gyökeres have buried one of his chances, or was this simply a day to celebrate Martinelli’s rescue act?

Michelle M

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…