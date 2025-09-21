Arsenal 1-1 Man City: Martinelli’s stoppage-time strike rescues a point

The Emirates was rocking for a 4.30pm kick-off and Arsenal started brightly, pinning Manchester City back in the opening exchanges. But it was Pep Guardiola’s side who struck first. On nine minutes, in-form Norwegian striker Erling Haaland buried a chance to put City ahead – the first open-play goal Arsenal have conceded this season, having previously conceded from a freak free kick against Liverpool a few weeks ago.
City grew into the game, controlling possession and tempo. Tijjani Reijnders tested David Raya on 20 minutes, though the Arsenal keeper saved comfortably. Arsenal responded with back-to-back corners midway through the half, Declan Rice and Noni Madueke sharing set-piece duties from either side, but Gianluigi Donnarumma and his defence dealt with the danger.
The Gunners then carved out promising opportunities. On 32 minutes, Madueke headed wide from a Rice cross. Five minutes later Viktor Gyökeres almost pounced on a loose City back-pass, before Madueke and Riccardo Calafiori both blazed over in quick succession. Madueke forced Donnarumma into a fine stop on the stroke of half-time, but the visitors reached the break 1-0 up.
Arsenal push back after the break
Mikel Arteta made bold changes at half-time, introducing Bukayo Saka for Madueke and Eberechi Eze for Mikel Merino. The impact was immediate, with Arsenal flying out of the blocks. Eze stung Donnarumma’s palms early on before Rice’s deliveries caused problems at corners.
At the other end, City remained dangerous. Haaland forced Raya into a save on 55 minutes after a swift counter, but Arsenal kept pressing. Timber forced a corner on the hour, Saka’s delivery flashing across goal only for Gyökeres to let it pass. Minutes later, Rice’s free-kick dropped at the striker’s feet but he fumbled the chance and City cleared.
Guardiola shuffled his pack, replacing Phil Foden with Nathan Aké on 67 minutes. Haaland was then booked before being withdrawn for Nico González on 75. Arsenal replied by sending on Gabriel Martinelli for Jurrien Timber four minutes later.
Chances came at both ends: Calafiori fired over on 80, Doku went close inside the box, and Gyökeres was inches from punishing another loose back-pass before Donnarumma scrambled clear. Trossard then made way for Ethan Nwaneri with seven minutes left.
Martinelli the hero
City’s changes continued with Savinho replacing Doku and John Stones coming on for the injured O’Reilly. Arsenal pushed bodies forward and were finally rewarded deep into stoppage time.
After a corner in the 90th minute, Eze kept the ball alive and slipped Martinelli into space. The Brazilian made no mistake, rifling home in the 92nd minute to send the Emirates into raptures. It was no less than Arsenal deserved for their persistence.
The closing minutes saw fouls and frantic clearances, with Donnarumma booked for time-wasting and late cameos for Mosquera and others. But Arsenal held firm to secure a battling 1-1 draw against City.
What did you make of Arsenal’s performance today? Should Gyökeres have buried one of his chances, or was this simply a day to celebrate Martinelli’s rescue act?
Why is arteta always playing 3 DM when he has attacking midfielders been Kept on the bench
That’s the main problem with Arteta. He’s too defensive. Leaving so many attackers on the bench in the name of protecting his back line with three defensive midfielders making them seven to the four defenders. Arteta’s tactics will continue to starve cyokeres and it’ll be difficult for him to score plenty goals. Cyokeres is very good but he hardly gets supply from the midfield because of the three defensive midfielders.
Just one error from Big Gabi today in match first goal was important. Went in being busy bee for no good reason, left us exposed.
It’s been an odd start to season for the tricky run of fixtures, both Liverpool and Man City in first 5. And Newcastle away to come.
There’s many positives already, and reasons to look forward to this season.
Our two opponents in title race are at very least no better than us in the match ups.
We appear to have awesome strength in depth, and that’s main reason we havn’t won a title in last three seasons. And the same definitely can’t be said for Liverpool.
With the new boys, plenty of gelling to be even better at creating and finishing can be expected.
Exciting times.
I’m uneasy about boardroom changes though. In executive sense we have been well looked after for a long time, so uncomfortable seeing good executives leave, and inexperience sitting on board now. But on field everything shaping up good and exciting for me 🙂
Calafioris poor silly aimless pass in the box to city was the catalyst for the goal. It allowed most of the Arsenal team to be out of position.
It was, and they made a bloody good job of getting the ball goal bound
Arteta messed up by being too conservative in the 1st half but i saw another more worrying sign throughout the game and in all games. Our players make plenty of 1st time runs but we almost never play it quick regardless of the player who has the ball. Gyokeres’s runs are the most obvious but it’s the same for many players. We could say that this was a tactical instruction from Arteta to play safe but then why would he instruct them to make runs or why would they even make them if they knew that wasn’t part of the gameplan.
A draw is better than a loss but we are losing a grip on the title already with these dropped points.
Arteta team selection is not inspiring. I doubt Arteta will win us any major trophy.
Well folks, if you didn’t see today why we are never going to win the league under this manager, then you will NEVER see it. We are at home in a must win game with plenty of options and we ignore playing with a creative spark in the centre of midfield and boy did it show. Arteta has got to be the most unimaginative manager in the league. Playing negative non progressive football is going to get you just that. We, because of poor tactics are relying on set pieces, long throws and SUBSTITUTES to get results. Our tactics are so poor and we are getting everything we deserve. We have a striker and he might as well not be there, I don’t think he has had one decent pass and effort today and since he has joined has been by passed by the tactics. Liverpool use their strikers, City use their striker, we use ours as a passenger. We are so slow and deliberate at everything we do and we are getting very predictable in all we do. Which means we are easy to read. A great goal by Martinelli BUT where did it come from and why did we have to wait while the second half and so many games where we played Eze at 10? Why do we wait until we are desperate before we switch it up? And even then our attacking play is still very deliberate and precise. BUT its not that precise because we get bogged down with passing too much, without penetration or effect. I think we saw today our manager is not upto winning the league and on todays performance, rubber stamped it. I am afraid all this investment will be to no avail.
Have you seen a one touch pass in this team? No quick passing and everyone has to take multiple touches before passing. They are over coached and play with fear which completely negates their capability. Left side is still dead, we can’t attack thru the middle and still can’t pick a run. The coward safety first approach will not get us anywhere.
I dreaded this may become another Havertz situation where Havertz was fixed in the middle field until we lost so many points. MA has a brain that is so rigid and unadaptive. I hope this does not script the reason for another season of regrets.
Even when Odegaard was fit, I thought we lacked directness, now. We are completely toothless. I don’t hate MA, but I want to see our club’s success.
Congratulations boys for your fighting spirit. But this situation can be avoided if we are always bold play more attacking than defending. I wonder why Arteta is always afraid of big clubs. One would have thought that in the absence of Odegaard, Eze would always be giving a nod in the attacking midfield. I don’t see any rationale playing Merino because it will always make to lack creativity. Arteta should be reminded that the interest of the club should be paramount over any selfish interest. He should henceforth, play players that deserves it. Merino is a good player no doubt but, we should always play attacking game to hurt teams first and not changing tactics when the had already been done.
Again, we should try and lay less emphasis on set piece. The coach should devise a way of utilizing Gyeokeres by allowing his team play through the middle.
We are happy and thankful to God of soccer for not loosing.
..when the deed had already been done
Half full glass of water. We need to concentrate on the empty part. We shouldn’t be happier with the 1 pt we got thanks to individual moments of brilliance by Eze and Marti. Arteta was outwitted by Pep. It was reality check on Arteta. Is he the kind of manager who is capable of leading Arsenal to the title? Arteta should not have celebrated that 1 pt. rather he should have thought about Liverpool going 5 pts ahead. Maybe Arteta has a small club mentality. After scoring City were in panick so Arsenal should have pressed further but what we saw was the opposite. City played on Thursday so obviously it was advantage Arsenal but Arteta retreated. If his so called starters are not good why not replace them with his finishers in time? Merino and Trossard. stayed too long. Gyokeres case is a huge problem by itself. Is it the tactic of Arteta or did we sign him without knowing him well? Winning only lesser clubs will not make us champions. My belief on Arteta is hugely dented tonight. I doubt he is at par with these expensively assembled players.
I said in one of my earlier posts, “we have a strong squad and now it is up to arteta to use it well”. This season he has made us an extremely negative team; not sure why? Hopefully this changes so we play with some intensity and intent. There is still a lot of time in the league to do that, fingers crossed and hopeful.
Reggie, thanks for the articulate analysis. We saw what we saw and it wasn’t inspiring. Before Martinelli’s goal I was about to post that Arteta has just lost us the season. What a difference a point makes if only in the fact that there is a long way to go and that Liverpool will not always find a way to win. At the same time though, unfortunately we are stuck with Arteta and his rigid obsession with dictating his players from the side line, set pieces and ball retention at the expense of creativity and free flowing football. Also, although we have a potentially title winning squad there is still a missing piece in the midfield, which could make a difference, and it’s not Odegaard.
Agree
Arteta will be next after the boardroom changes, he is foolish, arrogant and can’t manage greatness.
How on earth will u bench eze, a premiership proven no 10, nwaneri won’t start.!
Merino shine for Spain coz their midfield trio is not full of dms , they had pedri.
So even if arteta is dumb, he’s not blind he can see the winning combo ,he should be playing zubi or rice, merino and nwaneri or eze. But Eze suits at LW best for me.
Our best game so far against forest was a testimony to that, not because we scored 3goals but the whole team was in free flow and fans were thrilled but I guess arteta Hates that, instead he’ll play his stupid midfield 3dm trio. And this time he started trossard on the left, against pool he started martinelli there when he should be using eze.
I swear arteta is mad, he’s using the worst possible combination or the kind of combination that should be coming in later and never to start a game, especially not at home to man shity when we u should be firing from start
Also zubi is proving me right that he is not a baller, we sure miss partey and his superior footwork to zubi.
Arteta will go on about how we dominated the game but dominating possession is not dominating the game. If Donarumma had to make multiple world class saves and we were hitting posts and crossbars, I’d say we dominated the game but it just wasn’t our day – but this was not the case. We’re passing, passing & passing with no end product. Spontaneity and individuality for the most part is non existent. Selection today was based on not losing and who’s taller,Merino or Eze instead of who’s more likely to create chances.
You and others (Reggie included) have summed up a thoroughly unimpressive afternoon.
I wouldn’t mind if City had been exciting and dominated us through better football. They got lucky with the goal – although very well executed – and we fanny about passing this way and that with very little to show for it. There were occasional forays towards the City goal but overall, it was pretty lifeless and that goes for them as well.
Better second half but Arteta has to do better than that. CIty were not the City of old and a bit less respect for them should have been the order of the day.
Well done to Martinelli for a fine opportunistic goal.
I am disappointed by Arteta’s cautious approach and lack of ambition to win games. Why did he bring Eze if he doesn’t want to play him? How do you bring Trossard and leave Martinelli on the bench. Prior to the game many subscribers to this platform had expressed their fears and they were nearly proven right if it were not for Martinelli and Eze. Why should Arteta underrate Man city? If you are going to meet your top rival, you should play your best stars. I hope this was a good lesson for Arteta. Next time he will know best how to deal with his top rivals. Why should you spend so much money to purchase players you are not ready to start in the team? If we started with Eze, we would most likely have won the game. As it stands, these are 2 points lost because of Arteta’s obstinacy!
We played 3 big teams already and Arteta uses 3 DM in all 3 games, is he being conservative, is he scared of losing, or is he just trying to slow the game down so much so the big teams don’t beat us? It’s not a good look especially when we are playing at home, we still have three more of the so called big six to play and we will play them home and away so I’m guessing we will see the same type of football as the abysmal first half of today’s game nine more times. Some one please tell arteta that it’s actually better to play good attacking football and lose than playing defensive boring football and still lose like we did at anfield last week and the first half of today’s game. Lastly Arteta needs to find a better position for merino to play in if he insists on playing him , pairing him with zubimendi and Rice is painful to watch.