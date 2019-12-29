Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea – The Blues claim all three points with late goals

Two late goals from Chelsea snatch victory despite a decent Arsenal performance.
Arsenal took this game by the scruff of its neck from kick-off. They were on the front foot and going at Chelsea relentlessly and they had no answer at all.
Arsenal took the lead on the 13th minute thanks to a lovely headed goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Mesut Ozil sent in a sublime corner that Calum Chambers deftly flicked on and up popped Aubameyang with a great header.
Arsenal kept up the tempo, furiously being egged on by Arteta on the sidelines and they came close just a few minutes later but unfortunately Alexandre Lacazette fluffed his lines.
Chambers went off injured after just 22 minutes and was replaced by Shkodran Mustafi who actually received a few cheers from the exuberant fans.
For the first 30 minutes, Arsenal was absolutely dominant, they barely gave Chelsea a look in.
It has to be said that the first-half performance was brilliant from Arsenal. They totally dominated the game and made Chelsea look second rate.
The first 45 minutes was the sort of display we have been screaming out for ages.
The second half was always going to be different, Chelsea made changes in both personnel and tactics and was more attack-minded as they looked for the equaliser.
But it was not one-way traffic, the lads used their experience to break at every opportunity, to slow the game down, to spoil the game and to make tactical fouls.
Despite Chelsea making changes and being more attack-minded, Arsenal remained discipline and organised and looked quite comfortable.
Until the 83rd minute that was.
It had to an error and it came from a terrible lack of judgement from Bernd Leno. The German was left in no mans land trying to clear a Mason Mount cross, misses and Jorghino slots it home.
Then it got a whole lot worse just four minutes later when Chelsea took the lead through Tammy Abraham.
Arsenal really only have themselves to blame here, they were in control but for some reason allowed Chelsea back into the game. I am not sure why the pressure was not maintained.
That said, overall, the team did well, certainly for the first 70-80 minutes and while this loss is hard to take there were signs that things are getting better all the time.
96 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arteta seems to have improved all first team players’ creativity, except Nelson. Despite the result, the board must be applauded for appointing Arteta:
– Lacazette: Blew a golden chance again and became tired in the second half, but at least he worked his socks off to retrieve the ball. I think Martinelli would do better than him
– Ozil: Was great in the first half, but diminished in the second half. He enjoyed the increased amount of forward passes in the last two games
– Aubameyang: Couldn’t offer penetration as an LW, but he defended well for his teammates. Fully deserved his goal
– Nelson: Still too slow to be a winger, but clicked well with his teammates and worked his socks off to defend. Unfortunately he might have to be replaced with Pepe for the Man United game
– Guendouzi: Almost got red-carded and almost gave Chelsea a penalty. He made several wrong decisions and should have been replaced in the second half
– Torreira: A focal point in our deep midfield area
– Chambers and Luiz: Defended well and Chambers created an assist, but were let down by their GK
– Saka and Maitland-Niles: Defended well too, but holding themselves from going forward
– Leno: Single handedly blew our effort. Maybe he was in holiday mood?
– Arteta: Made some improvements in a very short time and the team become more compact now. Unfortunately Lacazette and Leno disappointed him this time, which I hope wouldn’t happen at the Man United game
I’m sorry but Nelson its just not good enough. He shouldnt be starting unless this is a charity club.
Aubameyang,Torreira and Ozil were very good.
It’s been two games and it’s obvious he is not as quick as Maitland-Niles and Bellerin
I think Pepe would replace him, because Arsenal need fresh legs to play against Man United
@ArsenalWhy I think it a charity club to please the English fans who persistently clamoured that Iwobi must be sacrificed for The fake magical and mercurial Reiss Nelson. There’s a limit MA can improve the players, the truth is that except Bellerin, Tierney and keepers the entire defence should be cleared out by summer. 80% percent of the midfield also need to be cleared out if Kronke really wants support MA and restore back Arsenals glory.
Sorry – It is a charity club
JEMMAN I remember the constant abuse iwobi got. Nelson it’s just not good enough am sorry. That doesn’t mean am putting down our youth development because saka though played out of position seems able to handle himself but Nelson seems out of his depths.
Guendouzi is just too slow and needs to release the ball quicker or be benched but as of now we have no choice but to play him.
We would’ve beaten Chelsea today if they hadn’t switched the formation. Lampard saw the problem and smartly changed it. Emery would’ve stuck with it fpr long and cost us a victory as he did in the UEL final and others.
Once Lampard switched the formation it was lights out for us. The main thing that won them this match was their squad quality. Their midfield alone is far better and it helped them take control of the match
Willian is still quick and skillful, despite being 31 years old. Our wingers should see how he plays
I’m worried of Man United now, because our forward is wasteful and our defense is shaky
Tbh I don’t think Utd are as good as Chelsea but who I do think is that when they play on the counter they are very dangerous. They have a team which is built to play on the counter despite having some average players in there.
We would need to keep the ball very well in that match to beat them.
They went more 4 3 3 and in defence set up we set up like 4 4 2 but the problem was we were not able to turn this shape into the 4 2 3 1 we intended as an attack moving forward…or atleast not switched fast enough. This was the problem.
In reflection, after the calm prevailed I can say my reason for this is due to a number of factors.
1. Lack of confidence. The desire to keep the lead was high for arsenal due to lack of wins. We was not confident or as confident as the game progressed and this hindered our potential within the game.
2. This team is far from the team we would pick from a fully fit team.
Tierney Bellerin as wing backs.
Xhaka alongside Torriera.
Auba up front with Martinelli on the LW.
Just these small additions are actually a huge change.
Other then the Leno error I cant actually criticism a single player. They all gave so much. I feel for them.
But the tactics are a huge improvement. We just need our players back and we just need to get behind this new era and be patient.
January additions would be nice. But equally moving a few players on too
I said it yesterday that it is the midfield and defence that will decide the outcome of this match and that Arsenal is the worst of it.
Guendozi is another player that shouldn’t be starting for arsenal. People need to stop hyping up the kid. He does try hard I’ll give him that.
The key word is “kid”. He’s good for his age and better than many of our more experienced players. Give him time to develop
Until we get a better player, we need to start Guendouzi
He was the only choice because he is better than Willock and Xhaka is looking to leave
I predict Arteta would use Xhaka sale money to bring a new midfielder. Which would be good, because he would be able to choose his own player
Dont talk like an idiot, he is young, he is learning, dont bash our young players, that are going to be great. We will never improve if we dont let our young pkayers play and learn.
I understand the frustration but what it is, is that Gendouzi needs to learn that in the EPL you dont get alot of time on the ball – whilst he likes to have time on the ball he needs to create the respect to be given that.
That comes from building a career.
Personally he needs to learn this soon because at arsenal, unlike a liverpool.or city where you are protected by top talent around you, we need everyone working harder then usual atm.
We were robbed today what was jorginho still doing on the pitch
It’s improving, we need something extra in midfield. Guendozi not good enough. BUY DEFENDERS !!!!!!
I wonder too….. Jorginho should have been sent off
In the first half Arsenal were great for most part.We were helped by Chelsea’s three back system which saw us dominate them centrally but then started to see less of the ball as soon as they switched to four back and had the extra midfielder on. We shouldve taken advantage of the lack of extra midfielder in the first half. I was more interested in seeing if we’d make any improvements and once again Arteta didn’t disappoint. Ozil was on crack in that first half but totally faded in the second. Auba showed good instinct to score that goal. Our MOTM was Torreira. I would’ve have given it to David Luiz but for his capitulation. I feel so sorry and sad for Leno today. He’s gonna be dejected. This match once again takes me back when I said Arteta will be limited by the quality of his players. The quality of Chelsea shone in the end and they were the better side. A painful loss to take but it was coming. We move on to the next one!
I’m afraid Arsenal have to start winning some of those big EPL matches now, otherwise we would go down to relegation zone really quick
Arteta’s tactic was great, but Lacazette failed to convert the easy chance into a goal again and Leno’s concentration broke after seventy minutes
I hope Martinelli would be fit for the Man United game, because I don’t think Lacazette would be fresh enough for that and he is already given two chances
We really need Martinelli back ASAP. I thnk we are all sick of watching Lacazette stumble around for 90 minutes. His holdup play has also gone to complete crap so he now offers nothing and seems to have gotten even slower too. Becoming more like Lukaku every minute.
Like Ozil his problem is mentality and not quality. It was this same Lacazette who was the the player of the season in the just ended 18/19 campaign. Something must have seriously gone wrong for him to be playing this way. He’s not an average player at all even if many would try to indirectly imply so.
He needs to benched for his and our own good
Agree about Ozil. It’s very evident hes put more effort into the last two games than he has in all of last season. It really is just his attitude. As for Lacazette, cannot explain what has happened to him either. Everything has just been wrong for him. He’s no good and needs to be benched. The player of the season curse continues.
I really feel sorry for Lacazette. He gives his all but all that is undone when you can’t put the ball in the back of the net. He needs to have a good look at himself and start working harder to get better. He’s far better than this and even the haters won’t deny that. If Arteta is serious he would bench him for the next match
Aubameyang is more energetic than Lacazette, despite being two years older and playing on the wing
I can’t imagine how Lacazette’s stamina is going to be when he reaches 30
I think Arsenal should try to find a suitor for him
We should’ve taken advantage of the lack of that extra midfielder in first half before they switched formation. They took absolute control in the first half through to the second from that moment onwards. We should still have won imo bevause we could’ve scored had we made better decisions from the counters we had.
It’s a plus to havmartinwlki in the squad as that would take out Laca for the mean time but I think he’s a player who comes alive in the box so it’s such a shame to see his talents wasted out wide
No Kev, they didn’t take control, we gave it to them. After 30mins our attacking play wasn’t in existence. We didn’t look for goal, the evidence is the number of goal kick we passed from the back.
When Chelsea switched their formation Arsenal started losing the midfield and eventually ended up playing only with Torreira and Gouendouzi in midfield.
Once the space got squeezed for him Ozil gradually became a passenger in the second half, as we have often seen before.
Aubameyang did quite well but evidently is not as effective playing wide.
Nelson’s lack of experience showed when breaking as he lost the ball too often. Lacazette did not hold the ball up well enough and allowed himself to get frustrated by niggly fouls.
Chelsea were much better at game management, tactical fouls and maintaining pressure. For all Arsenal’s better play in the first half the only goal came from a corner and there were few clear chances.
Arteta is quite clearly far better than FL tactically but has a poor roster.
We are not used to Arteta’s intensity yet. Team switched off in 2nd half. If we lose to manu we are in trouble
Well done Arteta, another well managed performance. Again, it’s the clown players that let him down.
We were second best as soon as Chelsea switched the formation to a four back. We are lucky to have Arteta because it really could be worse than this. Arteta was always going to be limited by the quality of the players. That was the point I’ve always been trying to make. No matter what he does there’ll be matches where it will come down to their quality.
Touche kev
A manager can only be as good as his players. The players are the ones who will eventually play on the field
I just hope we wouldn’t get relegated with the current set of players
Whattttt ?! Everyone , commentators, audience ， my 5 year old saw the problem after the formation change and you’re saying the coach is not responsible for not doing anything ?? Not even trying to change things up ??
Okay, so what is your recommendation. Since he had so many top class options on the bench? And please done say Pepe, who has been poor all season. Nelson did a fine job today and covered for AMN all game. Something Pepe would not have done.
You should be tearing the lot out of the players with that performance. Unforgivable to lose after winning for 80+ minutes. They’ve all lost four ratings points they would’ve had if it finished 1-0
Honestly, no point berating anyone, we know the quality of this team now, they worked hard today and we should applaud them for that.chelsea were lucky, jorginho shouldn’t have been on the pitch. Arteta is showing he has what it takes imo, but he does need a win soonish. Other than that, we need new signings
Might as well get rid of VAR if its not allowed to look at yellow cards.
Exactly we were not Brilliant but that was criminal from the ref that’s a yellow any day of the week
If that’d been at Anfield, he’d have been off….
F*******CK I’m so pissed. Can’t believe we lost that game.
It’s going to get worse before it gets better for sure
exactly, Mike. looking at our fixture list, that was obvious. Even when the managing is done well, you still have a ton of clowns in defense that you cannot account for. It’s impossible to stop error-prone defenders from losing those habits. Not to mention, our attackers cannot do anything besides Aubameyang. This is the mess Arteta has been inherited and he’s doing the best he can. I very much liked that the players were all working hard, even tho we didn’t get the result we wanted. Have to stay positive tho and accept that this season will be painful.
Leno are normally so secure don’t know what happened
Agree. DOnt wanna be too harsh on him either since we’d literally be in the relegation zone if it werent for him.
We’re in serious trouble! I don’t know what else to say about this team! It’s looking like a relegation scrap. Maybe this team needed an experienced man until the end of the season.. I’m seriously worried for this club
I’m glad we have Arteta
The players who are afraid of relegation can leave before it happens. It would be easier for Arteta to get rid of the demotivated ones
Arteta clearly improved the team.
My only problem, how can Pepe improves when he plays him always when the team is not doing well? How can he improve?
Before Arteta, it was the defense, on boxing Day, Lacazette killed us, today Leno’s turn…so frustrating!
Arteta took something from Wenger, late subs…
Last week I thought should have been subbed, this week if completely fell it’s wrong and to have Nelson and Lacazette on for so long was wrong imo.
An enjoyable match, we keep fighting…coyg!
Last week I thought Ozil shouldn’t have been subbed, today, I think it’s completely wrong to sub him, Willock brings nothing to the team
You have to feel for Aubameyang
Nelson tracked back for most of the game in a largely defensive performance which is why he stayed on. Lacazette also works hard but as we can see is a mess in every other aspect. they weren’t bad subs made. Ozil had greatly diminished at that point in the match, and it was a sensible sub. Mustafi is the main man at fault for 2nd goal, tho there also should’ve been at least one midfielder back as well.
I m gutted and pissed…. Arsenal had a good 75mins. Talk about jorginho second yellow card but for me Leno mistake cost us and we rue the miss chances in the first half especially the lacazette one. Arteta got the boys playing good football. Well-done Arteta
Of all the players I expected a clanger from… it wasn’t Leno….🙄
Agreed
Despite the loss, the improvements are there to see (of course, that is if u don’t have a bias). We didn’t play well in the second half, and we allowed them too much space sometimes. Props to Aubameyang, Özil, Torreira and Luiz…. they really impressed. Chambers too until his injury. All in all, we lost, but I don’t really feel bad….. I hope we improve from here…. COYG!
The style of play has improved I am referring to the first half now Arteta need the right players in key areas to get the desired results
Leno picked the wrong day to phuck up.
I’m still behind Arteta. Solid performance, Is there anyway I can send a bullet straight to that Ref’s thick skull?
Jorginho no red card, WTF?
Martinelli against United please, Lacazette is a big let down.
Watch the pundits come for us with their usual PEA scored and same poor performance. Rétards
Disappointed at the defeat, but encouraged by the first half display. No ifs and buts, jorginho got away with a blatant pull, even my 2 weeks old puppies knew that was a yellow. And of all chelshit players, it was jorginho who equalised. Now , Artetas mountain just turned into mt.everest.
I don’t care even if we finish 17th, the priority is Arteta now work to set us up for next season.
I am sorry Guendouzi is pure shit get him out of this club with Mustafi Louis Niles Nelson get them OTF. That ref was and is a joke what was the difference between Torriera and the chelsea one? Buck all!!!!!!!!!!
Not sure that I would call it a good performance after the first 30 min. Once Jorginho came on our midfielders could not keep the ball at all. Even though Leno was at fault but our lack of ability to keep the ball was exposed big time. We need quality midfielders who can keep the ball under pressure. Lacazette was also very poor; 2nd game in a row. Jorginho should have been sent off but I think we were poor after the initial burst and didn’t deserve to win.
Overall, if Arteta is allowed to bring in good players, he had the talent. Not sure why he did nor bring on Pepe sooner though, maybe his work rate. Looking forward to Man U now.
mustafi can some1 explain what hes was doing for the winner.he ran away from the player instead of fouling r tackle..shouldnt he b shot at dawn LOL
Don’t worry my fellow gooners we are still setting records. I am confident (has fingers crossed) that we won’t set another by being relegated for the first time!
Caught on the counter again. Torreria and Guendouzi should not have been so far forward that late in the game.
Mustafi didn’t close Abraham down, let him turn and we were undone.
Team showed improvement, but midfield was caught out and we paid on the counter.
CB and midfielders needed in Jan stat!
Xhaka can leave if HB pay closer to £30 million. If it’s £21 million they’re offering tell them to sod off.
Would love Jack Grealish, he can bring a bit of that Santi we’ve been missing
I agree Durand, Grealish and a quality CB in January would do me for now. Grealish would slot straight in, he knows the EPL and would bring a bit of bite and quality to our midfield.
There were some good signs today, I thought Torreira, Auba and Ozil had decent games. They looked like a team for the first time in years and should lead to a bit of confidence coming back. I did have my doubts about Arteta but he is definitely moving in the right direction and needs to be backed in the January window.
Best I’ve seen arsenal play in years. Well done Arteta. He could do nothing about the goals
I wonder what the refs rationall was for not giving the second yellow. That man should loose 3 months wages.
I’m not hearing on here that the ref is a cheat. Why? He obviously is or he bottled it
Agreed he is a cheat
Leno is awful , hE cost to us this match , the problem is not the coach the problem is players they are shit , can’t even get a home win game they should wake up the head and play for the badge of the team , this is shame.
Leno made a mistake. This may have led to the match being lost, but he didn’t cost us the game.
You should remember that he has been one of the very few shining lights during this season
Mustafi should have cleaned that forward and not let him turn but of course he is shit as well.
This is why I wanted Allardyce. Just isn’t the time to developing Arsenal DNA. We need ultra defensive tactics, because relegation is looking more likely with every game. Watford and Southampton catching us up now!
This must be sarcasm, Allardyce????
Players are letting us down but i enjoyed the game, we would have won if Auba played through the middle and Martinelli played LW
Auba had to come deep to help Saka, Chelsea were really lucky today, am so gutted
That won’t work, we don’t have the type of players Allardyce needed to play defensive. There are no strong type players of the bottom halfe nor do we have the players needed to play attractive football.
Thirdman I’m in absolute agreement with you! We could have got Arteta come May and forget about the fancy football.. because we’re in a relegation fight.
thers an entire half season left. string together two wins at some point would be enough to take relegation off our minds. and as bad as we are i still think we are capable of doing that at least once. think you guys are being a bit dramatic.
That’s exactly my point. Only Allardyce until the end of the season, and then look at someone better. Tika-taka is harder to pull off, than defensive football.
3 managers chose not to play Pepe because they can’t handle him and threatens their ego =
3 managers not getting destroyed
I don’t see Nelson, willock , Saka, niles making the the impact Pepe is capable of when he’s in the field
I don’t see any team making an offer close to 10 million pounds for these players
I don’t see any of these academy players capable of getting close to 22 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 that Pepe is capable of
* 3 managers getting destroyed
Typo
Don’t allow stats fool you. In this day and age that is the lazy way football fans use to analyse players i.e stats without context. Pepe is not even as good as 08/09 Arshavin who didn’t have as much stats before he came to Arsenal. Do you think 08/09 Arshavin was world class?
Why don’t people look at a player’s game before judging how good he’ll be. As I said before he even kicked a ball for us he’s a good player but not great. If the standards haven’t be so lowered at the club then I guess even you would admit that for the money we bought him he’s supposed to be carrying us like Sanchez. Unfortunately he doesn’t have as much quality.
I’m all for him starting over Nelson and co but those who still think he has world class potential will be disappointed.
@Sekman
Whati don t understand it is when they are in trouble that they put him on. When the team is doing well he is on the bench. How can this brings his confidence back???
He’s been managed poorly but he hasn’t helped himself with his below par performances
Arteta has clearly improved the team. He has impressed me so far
However, there is a limit to how much you can improve players. Most are still bang average but at least they seem to be harmonising better and playing with more conviction
How well have Sheffield utd CBs been, punching above their weight. With proper coaching, average players become very good . Good players become useless with poor coaching, Mustafi isn’t a German international because he is baaaaad, he is baad because of poor coaching. And i think you already have a fair idea of who destroyed arsenal identity. Today i just witnessed a fair bit of our identity recovering, Artetas got a mt.everest to climb to restore our true identity, and he is on the right track.
The moment you sub Ozil, the other side goes all in with the attack, as they know the Arsenal attack is diminished. There is no point subbing Ozil or asking him to press. He should played the who game as keep the other team honest and marked. He keeps both wings relevant.
That said the goals were due to poor set piece defending.
First goals… On that goal where, was the far post defender? Leno made an error, but there was no far post protection.
Second goal was another error. Mustafi allow Abrams to control the ball, rather than crowd him and take the foul Citeh style. Then to make matters work 77 was ball watching allowing the strike.
With a lead Arsenal need to attack… not play from the back, but send the ball half way to a loaded wing.
Much more to do on defense.
Jorginho should of been sent off ..
The loss is painful but what makes me happy, is that our game has improved for the last few games,
our second half display was a bit poor but COYG, let’s keep going, I’m seeing a bright future, the players worked hard today, luck was not on our side.
The truth is that there is no tactic any coach would implore to make this present squad great again because these players are not good enough for this team. All of you who think Ozil is not good anymore you are wrong, it’s the players around him that are not up to his standard. The moment Arteta took him off the midfield collapsed. Today alone imaging Lacazette was Christiano Ronaldo or Lewandowski even Aguero, arsenal would have been 3 up and game over for Chelsea. The only two players who can really remain as part of great squad are Torriera and Auba
Our midfield ahahahahahahahahahahahaha
The game is lost in midfield in the second half. Ref played a part by allowing Jorginho to escape red card but we lost the midfield battle in the second half. Lost the ball immediately after we recovered possession. Hate to say this but where was Xhaka when we need him. What happened to Lacazette. Seems like he forgot how to play football. Chelsea deserved to win. Plain and simple.
This Arsenal team is too overrated. I watched Wolves the other night with lots of enthusiasm.
Arsenal are nowhere near top 6 teams. We are just too far from them. We are poor to the sense of sight.
I usually feel like waking up to see that our EPL position is a dream.
To all the idiots saying we are in a relegation and some even saying they want us to go down, please!!! If your watching the games you will see we are improving. We are not gonna set the football world alight this season now but things are looking better and I hope it continues. I can’t stand anyone who has said we need to be relegated to improve your just mouth breathers. I’m in a bad mood because of the way we lost today but some comments makes my mood even worse
👍👍 We did play some good stuff today… our best half in a long time!
Why don’t our defenders make some “vital faults” in contre-attack????
Why do they always back off???
It’s over now… got to look ahead to Wednesday. Not looking forward to it now… Chambers will surely miss it, Guendouzi will be suspended. Never rains, but it pours!
Guendouzi is fine I believe, Sue. We are passed the half-way point of the season. But yes, game is over, heads up. GOt another match coming up. Gotta look for the positives, and I believe in Arteta. 🙂
Im afraid it was a case of brilliant first half, when Chelsea were disorganised and we probably should have done more to score. But the second half was completely different, we dropped off, couldn’t keep the ball, allowed Chelsea to push us back and couldn’t muster anything in the Chelsea half. Auba i have to say was my MOM because he worked his socks off all game, Torreira worked hard all game. Ozil, Nelson, AMN, saka, luiz, Gouendouzi all had good first halves but particularly ozil and nelson faded out completely second. We couldn’t cope with Chelseas change of shape and gear and the error by Leno was key and it remains to be seen how that affect us in the next game. Our season probably hinges on that game because another damaging defeat will be hard for this bunch of talented but flimsy players to come back from, they aren’t a bunch who know how to fight when the chips are down. People will argue Arteta had them in the right frame of mind for this game, thats correct but we still managed to turn a win into a defeat and we were at home and in charge. We are in trouble big trouble, it will require big hearts and fight. Do we have that in this squad?