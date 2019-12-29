Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea – The Blues claim all three points with late goals

Two late goals from Chelsea snatch victory despite a decent Arsenal performance.

Arsenal took this game by the scruff of its neck from kick-off. They were on the front foot and going at Chelsea relentlessly and they had no answer at all.

Arsenal took the lead on the 13th minute thanks to a lovely headed goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mesut Ozil sent in a sublime corner that Calum Chambers deftly flicked on and up popped Aubameyang with a great header.

Arsenal kept up the tempo, furiously being egged on by Arteta on the sidelines and they came close just a few minutes later but unfortunately Alexandre Lacazette fluffed his lines.

Chambers went off injured after just 22 minutes and was replaced by Shkodran Mustafi who actually received a few cheers from the exuberant fans.

For the first 30 minutes, Arsenal was absolutely dominant, they barely gave Chelsea a look in.

It has to be said that the first-half performance was brilliant from Arsenal. They totally dominated the game and made Chelsea look second rate.

The first 45 minutes was the sort of display we have been screaming out for ages.

The second half was always going to be different, Chelsea made changes in both personnel and tactics and was more attack-minded as they looked for the equaliser.

But it was not one-way traffic, the lads used their experience to break at every opportunity, to slow the game down, to spoil the game and to make tactical fouls.

Despite Chelsea making changes and being more attack-minded, Arsenal remained discipline and organised and looked quite comfortable.

Until the 83rd minute that was.

It had to an error and it came from a terrible lack of judgement from Bernd Leno. The German was left in no mans land trying to clear a Mason Mount cross, misses and Jorghino slots it home.

Then it got a whole lot worse just four minutes later when Chelsea took the lead through Tammy Abraham.

Arsenal really only have themselves to blame here, they were in control but for some reason allowed Chelsea back into the game. I am not sure why the pressure was not maintained.

That said, overall, the team did well, certainly for the first 70-80 minutes and while this loss is hard to take there were signs that things are getting better all the time.