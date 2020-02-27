Arsenal 1-2 Olympiacos – Arsenal dumped out of Europa League on away goals

Arsenal eliminated from the Europa League as Olympiacos win 2-1
So much was expected from the team that Mikel Arteta put out but sadly, there was very little from them in the first 45 minutes, in fact, neither team showed much in the first period.
The fact that both teams registered just one shot apiece in the first half tells you all you needed to know, to say there was a lack of urgency is an understatement.
Arsenal’s passing was poor, judgement on the ball was poor, in particular from Nicolas Pepe who was very frustrating, one minute he is going on dazzling runs but absolutely nothing at the end.
Alexandre Lacazette did grab a goal but it was rightfully ruled offside, Shkodran Mustafi was immense, again, Bukayo Saka was impressive to some degree and Mesut Ozil did try to get things going but overall, the first half was one to forget.
Hopefully, the second half would be better.
Well, that was soon a no from Arsenal, they never started brightly and kind of just picked up from where the left off in the first half, it was just far too casual.
It had to happen, didn’t it? Olympiacos took the lead and wiped out the away goal advantage on the 53rd minute when Pape Abou Cisse, left to his own devices, scored with a header from a corner.
Now, it was truly game on and the last thing Arsenal could afford now was another goal conceded.
Olympiacos was growing in confidence but Arsenal still had control of possession, the problem was there was still no urgency. Dani Ceballos for example when he got the ball was looking for runs and movement from the forwards, there was none.
Arsenal needed a hero, a game-changer but at this point, it was hard to see who that would be.
Pepe tried but got nowhere and Lacazette had a good chance but came up short, a pattern was starting to develop here. But Arsenal was starting to lay siege to the Olympiacos goal.
Mustafi, of course, made a crucial last-ditch interception to deny Olympiacos who showed they were still very much in the game and dangerous on the counter.
The game limped to the inevitable extra time and truth be told, Olympiacos did look as likely to score as Arsenal did.
At least with extra time it gave Arteta the opportunity to read the riot act because someone needed to, this was not the best 90 minutes from the home side in quite a while and that is saying something.
The first period of extra time was more of the same, Arsenal had the majority of possession but created no real clear cut chances while Olympiacos continued to look very dangerous when they had the opportunity to go forward and probably had the best chance.
The highlight of the first period of extra time was probably Mustafi getting a standing ovation when he went off injured to be replaced by Sokratis.
The second period of extra time finally brought Arsenal their hero and it was obvious who it would be, Mr Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
It was a beautiful scissor kick inside the Olympiacos penalty area and the celebrations, especially from Arteta was a wonderful sight.
The question now was, would Arsenal hold out?
The answer was no as Olympiacos scored the all-important second goal and drew level.
Aubameyang had a golden opportunity to send Arsenal through in injury time but he shot wide and Arsenal was out.
It was like watching Wenger’s tiki-taka again. Our four attackers slept in the first half and Ozil/ Luiz were supposed to man-mark the free Cisse
Arteta seemed to know that most of his players were not in the mood tonight and chose to strengthen the defense with Torreira/ Willock because of that. Arsenal will never win a major trophy with some divas in their squad
What is wrong with you , that was boring side ways and back ward football game. Where we just ran out of ideas and gas. How can you compare this to wenger’s tiki-taka???
Wenger’s tiki-taka also produced non-stop merry-go-round passes as what they did at the game
Wenger’s tiki-taka was going forward not backward like Arteta’s boring football.
A shame that when you mention Pepe’s dead right leg amd poor decision making you’re usually picked apart for it when it’s the hard truth. For some players who don’t really use their weak foot well it is a limiting factor on their game. A shame we made an expensive mistake
72 M for a one-legged winger who is rarely able to go to the byline and cannot cut inside to shoot with his favorite foot either
His attacking stats in EPL are actually not bad, but his penetration is almost non-existent
Overall he is not as bad as Crespo, Mutu, Shevchenko and Torres at Chelsea, who cost Abramovich much more money
Well be back for Europa next season all being well we finish top8.
See you next year
We will be lucky if we can get an EL ticket
Didn’t see the game, PEA tried his best for this team.
We have no game this weekend, so Arteta trusted his senior players, and they failed.
It’s good they’re kicked out, now everyone fights till the death to make sure we don’t drop more league points.
Eventually if we drop league points and fail to make UCL with City out.
Then Arsenal ain’t worth being in Europe at all
Its funny because this was already coming. Realistically speaking there was no way Arsenal were going to win the UEL. That’s wishful thinking because I believe we would be trashed against proper opposition.
Hopefully this result is an eye opener to those who think some players should be kept because they’ve improved under Arteta.
Yea, I saw that also… Right when Inter came in, I knew we ain’t winning this.
This cup is going to Milan. Eventually we would’ve faced them and they’ve been doing so well.
I really don’t feel the meltdown y’all feeling right now because I never invested my time and attention into this Europa league.
Let’s see what happens from here.
You are dreaming and miles away from reality. Look at the league table and then there is no surety that City will be penalised with point deduction. If you still think we will finish in top 5 then what can I say ….you need a reality check. We were awful n Olympiacos deserve to go through.
Theres no surety City would be dropped, but what happens when they get dropped??…
Until then if you really think the boys shouldn’t do all that they can to secure top 5 then you need a bigger reality check
The usual suspects are back in action.
The question, though, is why didn’t Martinelli start or come on earlier?
I agree I was screaming for Martinelli 70th mnt it was his kind of game MA should use him for games where the opposition park the bus Martinelli is a quick thinker he don’t wast time with the ball
Joe willock knackered 5 mins after coming on in the 84 minute🤪🤪,the wrestler 😵😵
Funny how we were told several players improved under Arteta. If anything it’s Arteta that has improved the team using tactics to cover up for their weaknesses. That can only get you so far. These lot are the same old. I don’t even want to single out players by my goodness its difficult not to. So people here still think Pepe is worth €80m?? I’m guessing he’ll come good next season? Xhaka and the like are not how enough for this club. Hopefully they keep playing average to decent so that we can get a good fee for them in the summer
We were still in caretaker management when the draw was made for this stage of the comp. All that Arteta did was make it less certain that we’d be knocked out. Even when Ljung was in charge, Liege had a chance of knocking us out at GS
No imagination or movement of the ball tonight!
Bellerin really looks weak and slow since his long injury lay off and luiz at fault for both goals failing to close the gap and was static for first goal and second could have got his head on it but ducked away through fear of an own goal maybe?
Even after auba scored I felt wed still go out as it was one of those nights for sure!! I swear we play worse at home as the Emirates is too much like the library again…..
The issue was there was just no movement off the ball by the front 3 or wing backs when we’re in possession.
It was like watching zombies.
Bring on Martinelli and wilock and that changed.
Am hell angry right now…let just stop playing Auba on d wing PUT him in d middle for Christ sake…while lac needs to sit on d bench he is not himself at all
Disgusting….what a shame.Arrogant attitude,sideway and backway passing,waiting for the 90 minutes to end…Emery was a God in these kind of games,Arteta is nothing.What’s left?Nothing,empty handed again.The biggest problem of Arteta is his “ play-safe” mentality,the man man is not talking any risk,all need to be safe(and boring).Sideway passing….anyone remember “ the player” Arteta?He was absolutely the same-playing safe,boring,extra caution,sideway and backway passes,nothing spectacular,boring as hell-he is the same as coach-why he spent so much time next to Guardiola?For what?He learned nothing.
Useless team.
I knew they were going to bottle it.
Never Arteta’s fault apatt from starting Lacazette.
@kev
I applaud arteta for finding tactics to protect our back line as hes generally stopped the rot and bought time on the coaching field and towards another transfer window.
I wont have a bad word said about MA hes doing the right things slowly but surely but tonight we looked tired and lacking belief, the old arsenal who do was back for all to see.
He improved the team but that could only get us so far. I can’t stress enough how bad our team actually is. Remember class will always find a way to show itself no matter the form. Believe me when I tell you we are lucky to have him a cisxh. This season could’ve worse than what we are witnessing
Agree Kieron. The onus was on our attackers to produce goal and create chances. Massive fail on their part. It shouldn’t have even gone to extra time. There was enough control of the game in 1st half to at least go into the break 1-0. Instead, our attackers put on a massive stinker. I will only say that Arteta needs to learn that Lacazette cannot be relied upon and cannot start.
What was Leno thinking? Again Luiz and papa in defence won’t work am left thinking ‘what if’ the youngsters played they have been performing well in these competition.lf what I thought was our best line up out there dumps us out of the Europa my optimism on top 4 are minimal now
I thought our defence was sorted!!! Bloody hell if you didn’t laugh, you’d cry!!
All we had to do was hang on a few minutes and couldn’t even do that!!
No excuses tonight, we played our best possible 11 and they all had a mare… and relied on Auba, once again!! Think we’re gonna have a huge job on our hands getting him to sign now!! Bloody pissed off……
Said it since we came back from break not to get carried away by a couple good results. Ozil, Pepe, Laca, Xhaka ALL reverted back to the crap players we are used to and have been watching ALL SEASON. They are not good enough. Simple as that. Doesn’t matter how you slice it! I dont care about any of the stats you can pull out of thin air for them, they are lacking players and cannot get us where we need to go. As for Arteta, needs to drop Lacazette for good and I have no idea why he didn’t trust in Martinelli… He is also not getting Arsenal to move the ball quickly enough. This has been a problem for us since AW’s final years. I am convinced it is personell to a degree.
Beyond furious !
Threw it away !
Let’s be honest, M A put out a side that most of us would not have argued against getting the job done (baring Martinelli perhaps).
It pains me to say, deep down many of us must know we are flogging a dead horse with this squad.
Laca needs bench n start martinelli with Auba central.
Pepe needs to learn to shhot with his right foot, always cutting inside, it is so obvious for defences.
Mustafi was immense though and I thought Toreira was good when he came on.
Hope Mustafi not injured
I wish I’d watched the bloody darts instead to see my man Price thrash Peter Wright 7-1 👌
How is Lacazette still playing for Arsenal? Can anyone explain to me please?
Well that puts a whole new slant on our season. The truth is players again, the same players let us down, Ozil, abysmal, Bellerin abysmal, Lacca abysmal and the fact Arteta relying on the “experienced” members of the team and not changing thing soon enough when it was obviously going wrong is telling. The football was with the exception of pepe and saka, negative. First shot on target was late on in the second half. The reliance on Ozil is baffling in the extreme, the guy is master of the non event. This was a poor performance a poor team effort and a disaster for our season. The experienced players have let us down again and the judgement to rely on certain players was/is wrong and damaging.
Thank you Reggie. You have been level-headed about the level of these players throughout our “winning streak”. They will let us down at the end of the day and are not good enough for where we need to be going. And we need to address Bellerin’s bad performances as well. Totally different player since coming back from injury and has clearly lost pace which was the only thing that made him a decent defender. His play out wide is horrible. AMN can at least put in a meaty cross. We need to get real about the level of quality we have. Maybe Ozil and Laca used to be big name players but they are nothing now. I really hope we rely on our youth players over the ones that CONSISTENTLY let us down.
@antonioro
Nothing wrong with a patient build up but we dont have the same quality players as city and no movement of the ball. Pass and move pass and move triangles it’s not rocket science.
With our best way into the champions league now gone, i reckon that means Auba leaves now.
And to be honest i’d prob let Laca leave as well.
Auba will leave because he wants better. Laca will leave because we dont even want him anymore. Let’s be real, he isn’t going to replicate his performances last season and this is probably as good as he’s going to get until he’s moved on.
Don’t tell me we’re gonna bow out of the FA cup on Monday as well??? Smh
Portsmouth aren’t what they were 10 years ago, but then again, put out this xi and they’ll start to believe 😉
we need to build our core players
currently we do not have any
Well….. that’s it….. I thought it was going to be easier, qualifying for UCL by winning the Europa. I mean, who would’ve expected us to get knocked out by Olympiakos, especially after winning the first leg away…. it’s just a shame….. stupid back passes!
I think we’ve blown our chance to qualify for next season’s UCL…… but we might still clinch that 5th spot though…. who knows.
I just hope they learn from their mistakes in this game, both the players and Arteta too. Lacazette shouldn’t be anywhere near the starting line-up, at least for now. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I wish Mustafi didn’t have to come off 😂, just sad really. Let’s hope Mari takes Luiz’s place for the rest of the season. And I don’t get why Xhaka keeps Torreira out of the team… Torreira is the better DM for God’s sake, he has always been…… and could Cedric be good enough to bench Bellerin?, or at least offer him some serious competition, I think he’s not been improving properly due that lack of competition. Anyways, I’m off to bed now…… I’ll be hoping we finish the season strong, making it to the UCL…. COYG!
No movement no pressure endless side ways and backwards obvious lack of strength and guile at the back absent midfield … Arteta hasn’t worked out a style so players resort back to safety first of last 8 years but the problem is they are error prone … Leno’s conceding corner in run up to their goal was schoolboy stuff … Still in the clutches of the greedy yank who doesn’t care a toss about the game … Won’t get in to top 6 if this continues and will struggle in fa cup …
Auba deserves to play in a better run club with better teamates, heck he deserves to be playing in a Liverpool jersey flanked by Salah and Mane and with the trustworthy Alisson by his side. He should take Saka and Martinelli with him as they also do not deserve to ruin their careers in a sinking ship alongside numpties.
Arteta massively let himself down by not starting a fit and energetic martinelli as well as very poor defensive preparation as evidenced by their goals from 2 corners.
By summer it would be clear to all that we’ve become the new Southampton cos we would have to let Auba go to United and Saka to Liverpool.