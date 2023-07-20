Talented Arsenal 19 year-old sent out on loan to League Two

Arsenal youngster moves to League Two side

Yet another Arsenal starlet is sent out on loan as Colchester United have secured the services of promising midfielder Mauro Bandeira on a season-long loan from the Gunners.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Portugal, has been a standout performer in the academy ranks since joining the club in 2016. He recently signed his first professional contract with the team in July 2022.

Bandeira’s impressive performances for the U-21 side last season, where he featured in 23 matches, scoring three goals and providing two assists, caught the attention of the first-team coaching staff.

As a result, he earned a place in the matchday squad for both Premier League and Europa League fixtures, a few times.

Joining Colchester United in League Two will provide the Arsenal youngster with an opportunity to gain valuable experience and further his development as a professional footballer.

The loan move is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, but both clubs are optimistic about its successful completion.

🚨🇵🇹 Mauro Bandeira on joining Colchester "It's a good step for me in my career. Stepping into this sort of challenge is something I've wanted since I started playing football and getting the chance to do so under a club like Colchester is a really good feeling!" #afc #arsenal pic.twitter.com/Jcrrl38Ybt — Arsenal Loan Watch (@arsenal_loans) July 18, 2023

The loan spell presents an excellent chance for the talented midfielder to showcase his abilities and contribute to his new team’s success in the upcoming season.

Who knows that this is the step that pushes him into Mikel Arteta’s thoughts. The youngster will definitely try to make the staff at London Colney make him notice his quality through his performances.

Writer – Yash Bisht