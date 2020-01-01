Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd, a terrific performance from a revitalised Arsenal

It was a long time coming and one could not have wished for a better start to the new year.
Right from the kick-off Arsenal was in charge, they were organised, disciplined and controlled in possession. The attitude and aggression was spot on and the win was, without doubt, fully deserved.
It took just eight minutes before Arsenal went in front through Nicolas Pepe and it remains a little baffling why he has not started more often recently.
Arsenal did not sit back and continued to dominate the game and when the second goal came, via the unlikely source of Sokratis, it was an accurate reflection of what was happening on the pitch.
The lads fully deserved to be leading at half time and if anything, should have been further ahead.
The second half was always going to be a different affair, United was expected to up their game and to some extent they did.
United had more possession and gradually upped the tempo, however, Arsenal dug in and for the first time in a long time, I was not overly concerned. I actually had confidence the lads would stay strong and manage the game in a far more efficient manner.
The defence has to be commended, they are much-maligned but today they were very professional, their discipline never dropped and that tells me that they are listening to Arteta.
The midfielders were immense, they helped out the defence like warriors and they were far more creative than what we have become accustomed to.
Were there some negatives? Yeah, sure but I cannot really recall them simply because every team makes the odd little inconsequential boo boo and that is all they really were today, you do not remember that stuff.
Make no mistake, this was a huge improvement, Arsenal made United look poor and this is the third game in a row that they have improved from the previous game.
It is only one game and there are still some tough times ahead but there is now light were there was just darkness before. Tonight we saw what Arsenal really can be under the right guidance.
Maybe, just maybe, they now have that guidance.
All usual suspects have amazingly stepped up, including Lacazette, Sokratis, Luiz, Xhaka and Pepe. Thanks to the effect of the prestigious big game at home and their experience at the Chelsea match:
– Lacazette: Still can’t score from open play, but worked hard throughout the match and one of his efforts created an assist for Sokratis. He is a team player, but too slow for EPL and his first touch often disappoints
– Ozil: Was creative in the first half and ran out of gas in the second half as usual. Benefited a lot from Arteta’s system
– Aubameyang: Got two good chances to score himself, but chose to give one of them to Lacazette. His unselfishness is commendable and maybe it was because of Arteta’s system, but sometimes he must finish the chances himself
– Pepe: Apart from his two accurate shots and one goal, he offered nothing special. Needs to try to go to the byline more often, instead of cutting inside all the time
– Xhaka and Torreira: Our best pair in midfield that have obviously improved a lot under Arteta’s guidance
– Maitland-Niles: Defended well
– Kolasinac: Was good in one-on-one as usual, everytime he plays as an attacking LB
– Luiz and Sokratis: Defended well
– Leno: Did not have too much to do, because he was protected well by the outfield players
I feel so bad for Lacazette. He definitely deserved a goal today. He won the ball off Utd players on several occasions and was immense on the counter with his hold up play. He also won us a lot of fouls. He did everything right today but put the ball in the back of the net. He is definitely not an average striker. But he needs to be benched for his and the team’s own good
hes just going through a bad patch
every player or striker does
its normal
Totally agree.unselfish player who does alot more alround
was going to say the same thing regarding auba, passed up chances for laca, selfless guy
i think you’re a bit harsh on pepe. aside from the goal and the shot that hit the post, he created 2 scoring chances (leading to shots by auba and torreira), and the corner was a good cross with a wicked swing that led to laca’s header eventually causing the 2nd goal
coyg
Men,u are right about Pepe not going to the líne, but he was our most dangerous attaker today…he creates at least 3 very good chances un the first half, plus a goal…he was great today…he needs yo work a Lot, but he was good, far better than Nelson and auba
pepe is quality but this is his first season with the club and city
he needs time
Alas a performance which gives me hope in what has been a pointless and hopeless season so far. Everybody was fully committed to the cause today. If the improvements were slight before they are now clear for everyone to see. Even though I believe we would be losing a lot of away games at least now I know we can deliver a dominant performance at home and finish at least at a respectable position in the league table. I would like to single out the defense today who had almost no brain farts but for one or two giveaways. I will also like to applaud Pepe for asserting himself on the game more and for not rather letting his drop upon severally being dropped to the bench. Kudos to Torreira and Xhaka too. The best display from midfield of the season. Difficult to pick a MOTM so I’ll give it to Arteta for spearheading a matured and assured display against Utd. For once as Arsenal fan I didn’t press the panic button
The passing has improved a lot after Arteta joined, as compared to the passes in Wenger’s and Emery’s last seasons. Better first touches, more accurate and more forward passes
I’m confident of the Crystal Palace game now
Emery?? Yes light years better but even in Wenger’s final season we were still better at passing than this.
exactly
Yes, Wenger’s worst season was still better than this.Whether won or lost I enjoyed those games. Sometimes frustrating.
Everyone was shouting get Ancelloti but I never wanted him cos we would have been relegated more. I know Arteta can do it. This is our best performance this season. Give him the money to get two to three players and I assure you we going to Champions league. All the players offered their best including the substitutes. Ozil is back, Torreira is a beast. I give all player 8
Torreira. Wow. That’s all I have to say.
Ive got nothing to complain about. Everybody put in all their effort and put in the work. Thank goodness for that! Well done, and long may this transformation continue. Keep going Mikel!
David Luiz collosal tonight 👊 Torreira outstanding! Everyone worked as a team tonight, Kudos to Arteta ♥️ Ole at the wheel again hahaha COYG 👊
Luiz is good in duels and he was well protected by his teammates tonight
He definitely is mate and that’s how it should be! The team needs to work and fight for each other and that’s exactly what they did.
POOR ref never booked any Man-Utd player for all the fouls they committede
Torreira gives me joy now.. This is the Torreira I knew we needed. Absolutely Amazing performance from everyone, the defense pairing did well today.
Ozil has looked like the Ozil I know for three straight games now. Hopefully we pick up from here.
This is exactly what we were crying for under Emery.
Play to our players strengths!!
Lacazette might be wasteful but I believe Arteta us sticking with him because of his work rate and pressing abilities.
The team stood tall today.
The Negativity sprayers would soon come on and tell you Arteta is a project who doesn’t know what he’s doing.
Terrific performance, but we need to learn to score goals to kill games, we had multiple chances to make it three and kill the game.
Solid Job Arteta
I think what Arteta has done in 3-4 games is beyond even my own expectation (being his strong supporter when UE was favoured over him). I think ppl need to realise what he has brought to this team in such short space of time. We are playing wenger ball again, players look more confident n know what their tasks, there is more effort n aggression. The right duties are given to ppl with right abilities. The over all atmosphere has just changed, u could see that end of the match. Didn’t I we say he learnt from the two best in the business n I think with right backing in buying market he can bring success to this club like pep n klopp are…he is special like Wenger was when he came, u could just feel it. Big shout out to defence today, absolutely brillant from them…
Mohsan, unfortunately people don’t see the truth about Mikel. Everyone ignored his strengths and the fact that this a young coach full of vitality. Someone the very best managers the EPL has seen kept praising even before he got the job.
People were saying players would disrespect him, but it’s the opposite, they’re willing to die on the pitch because they understand and believe him.
Even Ozil looks like he’s a new player, which he is under Arteta.
Arteta brought a lot just under three games
👍
Am crying man!
Wish we had more efficient wingers, the board should support Arteta…am so happy, no better way to start the year…coyg!
Adama Traore may offer more penetration and more crosses from the right wing
Arsenal should get him before Wolves extend his contract
Not good enough for the system Arteta is employing. He’s better for a pure counter attacking team
Happy New Years to all Gunners. Sorry I am late coz am in a different GMT. What a New Year gift! I can tell a ripe fruit just by its look. The lineup was nice. Therefore, we won without conceding a goal. Now what we need is consistency.Thank u Arteta.
In Arteta we trust wow what a performance the guys were outstanding tonight. Torreira you are a little gem
#Mike yep in Areta we trust. Look at the improvements within short period of time.Now it is all up to the board to extend their hands.SUPPORT ARTETA PLS!!!
David Luiz commanded the game.
Best central defence by an individual since Adams and Keown.
FA cup at right time.
Main men need a rest.
Pepe is the man
pepe MOTM
Our next opponent, 2nd in Championship. Imagine if we had not won this one though
Surely the sweetest way to start the new year!! Lacazette still disappointing, but kudos to the rest, including Xhaka and Özil.
F**king love it, the atmosphere, the performance[s], the smiles, we’re back baby!!!!
happy new year ARSENAL………
Now that we have a proper coach after all those long years and one who can make even our clown defence look like a proper defence(at least for today anyway), what might we achieve if only we also had an owner who cares and who would back us with REAL funds. But thank you Mikel ASrtta for making this old git and pedant of the decade a happy bunny tonight. IF ONLY MA had come instead of Emery 18 months ago. Where might we be now!
Hello Jon
Is it slightly possible that the defence were not the best, but better than we have previously seen? I’m absolutely no tactician just a life long Arsenal fan but was it possible that the huge sums paid out for our defenders, that they weren’t that bad after all? Don’t give me a hard time as I am just a fan not a tactician.
Jon, I remember calling for Arteta when Wenger left.
I and a few others kept calling for him to get the job, the statements were he’s inexperienced and all sorts of stuffs, he’s not even fit to manage us and a few others.
Anyway we got Emery, so I had to support him, but after 2 months, maaan I saw what Emery was gon do to us.
That’s why I’ve always called Arteta’s name as my preferred choice even before Emery got the boot. After he got the boot, I still wanted Arteta but said I’d support Freddie if he gets it.
Now really I hope the board help him achieve things easier by helping him with transfers.
I still see him as the guy we should’ve gotten instead of Emery.
Better days ahead
I think it’s good Arteta didn’t come 18months ago, another 18 months of learning beside Arteta is something…..
Learning beside Pep***
I have apologized to Arteta.
I never gave a chance and was happy when Emery was appointed instead of him at the first call when Wenger left.
He has improved on a bad team.
This is the Arsenal we’ve all been waiting for. A clean sheet for Leno. He deserves it for all the efforts he has put in. Thank u Arsenal for the NEW YEAR GIFT
Brilliant performance and yeah Laca keeps missing the shot but he does so many thing well for the team that right now I would still keep him in the team even if he misses the chance, they will start going in but he isn’t useless he is an asset right now
but Leno has to do better with the goal kicks
OT: I hope Arteta picks Laca or somebody else as the Penalty taker and please not auba as brilliant as he is his PK aren’t good and I hope if we get a penalty in a game auba doesn’t take it
Not laca..maybe Pepe
Now let Arteta choose the players he needs, tell Raul to stay the hell away! Just shut up and sign the transfer checks.
Exactly what I’m scared of Durand, and I’ve been pointing that out since. I hope Raul stays the Fvck away from transfers and let Arteta bring in his own players.
I don’t want Raul butting in with his silly black book of contacts
Hahaha… completely agree bro. I have always favoured the idea of manager picking his team and buying the players he wants to execute his plans not the ppl sitting high up their who have no clue. Manager knows best about the team where he needs to strength n what sort of players are required. I hope board can give that freedom to Arteta, let him identify the type of players he wants n work with scouting team. Raul n Vank should just try n sign those players for him.
I just can’t wait for Arteta to work closely with Martinelli, he should forget about Nelson as he is not Arsenal quality, let him focus on Martinelli.
Martinelli on that LW would have scored today!
Agree, Durand. Raul clearly doesn’t know as much as he thinks he does. I’d trust Arteta way more. And bless Wenger for all he’s done, but I’m very confident Arteta realizes the defense is not good enough and need a rehaul and will focus on changing the personnel there. CBs have not been good enough for ages…
So rarely will you see a single man Donald the signings. Arteta Edu will have big says in what we need. Martinelli was Edu signing.. remember Edu was with the brazilian national team. Follow the facts and support a good win today. Huge performance from a squad who’s fitness is below the requirement. Cant wait to see it all in full flow
Dominate not donald*🧐
Hooray blooming awesome cant remember the Emirates rocking like that for years. Have we ever worked that hard as a team first half at least.
I saw so much of Guardiolas coaching in that 1st half.
Barca and city when out of possession get the ball back as quickly as possible and to see xhaka and torreira calmly slotting into the back line when our defence is out of position was magic.
You could see them enjoying themseleves. Work hard and the rewards are wins and a happy life onwards and upwards thanks Mikel!!
Ps what was kolasimac on?? Monster!!
yeah right! he won every duel and attacked brilliantly just the push on James in the end of first half wasn’t necessary but that would be over the top to pick on that, superb performance of Kola
nelson was terrible.. saka did much more in half the time of nelson’s
Yes i do agree and Guendouzi is not up to the grade. But delighted to see the others work hard.
Nelson n wilock ain’t gona cut it, so as AMN as well. Only Academy players I see part of future are nekitiah, smith row n Saka later two need to work hard to make it though. You can not teach talent/ability…you can only polish it further n I am afraid Nelson n wilock don’t have it in them. I am excited about what Arteta can make Guendozi n Martenlli n Nkeitiah into…happy days ahead
But I thought Niles was solid today, could Bellerin have performed better..
That said let the board back Arteta with funds and let’s have this team:
………Leno…………
Doherty..Umtiti…Koulibaly…. Tierney
……Torreira….Ndidi…..
Pepe…….Ozil……. Martinelli
……. Aubameyang……
Xhaka wants to leave, sell him, sell Elneny, Mustafi, at the very least they should generate 60m.
Lure Umtiti, Doherty would be easy and then go all out for Koulibaly
Bring on any team
yeah the subs all looked sloppy coming on, but that’s what happens when you don’t have the quality on the bench. Guendouzi I want more from :/
Well well well the little Uruguayan is back.these is world cup torreira 👌👌👌 amazing football fantastic atmosphere.onwards and upwards Gunners I sense we’re in for a good run😜
@goodwill.
I’m surprised anyone wanted enery iber arteta but maybe 18 months ago may have come too early but for sure his hunger is obviously running off on the players hes proven already what hes learnt from pep and that hes no push over. Loving our support staff line up too. Welcome saliba and Upemacano and he futures bright.
Where’s Agu man with his Emery broken record post?😁😁😁
If this is how MA intend to deal with Pepe laziness, I think he learned something from that which is a reflection of a much improved performance today, sitting on d beach seems to give him the right attitude
Ps chris cavanagh shockingly blind missing so many cynical fouls against us!
Wow just wow, we attacked in numbers and defended in numbers, good job mikel. Torrera is something else, auba defended very well, even Xhaka has been surprising me this days, he played well against Everton he played well against Bournemouth now today again he had a great game. Pepe, what can I say about that boy, have always known he is talented and tonight he proved it to me, that curling effort that hit the post was just pure technique and the way he scored his goal with a one time shot was brilliant. Seeing Luiz telling the fans to make some noise made my day.Thank you Arsenal.
👍🏽you totally right..i felt goosebumps round my body
Honestly I think now is the time to unleash Ceballos”. He’d give our midfield more Joy. Think about it..
This site should be called
“GOTANIDEA-KEV-SITE
The guys are all over the place. Lol and they believe in the fact that they know better…lol
Good win and Top class Arteta
Leno is sharp. Niles has taken Rashford to School, Kolasinac has made James to be a boy, Socratis and Luiz are having fun in the defence, Torreira and Xhaka are the bosses in the midfield, they made Matic and Lingard to be small boys, Pepe made both Maquire and Shaw breathe like tankers, Aubameyang is making Bissaka feel like he doesn’t know what he is doing, Ozil and Auba are making Man Utd defence confused, Laca made Maguire look an old lady, De Gea is going through Hell, COYG, we can take these 3points, As I said on 26th, with Arteta, Arsenal is back to its lost glory, since he came in, I’ve seen teamwork.
What a game! 3 points and a clean sheet – sweet!!
Everyone was superb! A proper team performance. Absolutely brilliant! I’m in love with football all over again… and can’t wait to be there on Monday!
Thank you, Arteta 👍
You happy Sue 😀
If this is what is to come in 2020 then I think we are all in for a treat. I hope you have same joy of watching us play in the stands on Monday Sue. 😊
Well the players have now raised the bar from a really low level they had themselves slipped too. There is a pattern emerging and a style of play, the problem will come away from home because we won’t play like that but thats for Arteta to work out. I have to say, Luiz, Torreira, Pepe and Kolasinac were instrumental in that win, they provided the base for a good solid performance of the team. Its a start, now we have to see a consistent run of games where we actually play with the same enthusiasm. Its funny because, people had been calling Zaha over Pepe, im sorry, you don’t know what you are talking about, pepe has a finished product and real quality. Given time he will be special. Great result and really really really really needed.
A hugely honest and revealing inteview post match by David Luiz with Sokratis there too. Both admitted the team were not fit enough and both hugely praised the new set up with Arteta. LUIZ ACTUALLY SPOKE LIKE A CAPTAIN WITH IMPRESSIVE WORDS OF WISDOM and deservedly won MOTM. If, and it is obviously a HUGE IF, he could play like THAT more regularly and encourage and drive the team onwards as he did so superbly today, he could be a real captain and what is more, a REAL CB.
On his day Luiz can be amazing but then he can be disastrous as well. If he can some how get us over the line this season with out making too many errors then we can get a more consistent performer next year. I loved the passion he showed as well not only in his play but the way he was talking to everyone during the match n marshalling the team.
Jon, if a professional footballer isnt fit, i think they have to look at themselves and say, that is their faults, they have everything they need and more at hand, its a really bad thing to admit.
Nicolas Pepe man of the match for me !!
Good ebening!What is Arteta seeing in that catastrophe player called Nelson?
Eddie Nketiah getting called back to arsenal from Leeds, very interesting 🤔