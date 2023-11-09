Video Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla Highlights – Gunners show their class and get back to winning ways

Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla Highlights

In the first ten minutes, Arsenal took the offensive, with Saka repeatedly fouled but the ref lenient. The resulting free kicks troubled Sevilla. Saka was brought down on the edge of the box at 15 mins but his shot went over. Sevilla focused on defense but struggled to maintain possession. Ben White’s shot halfway through the half also went over.

Arsenal maintained intense pressure for 5 minutes, with another shot off target. Havertz faced boos from fans during an attack. Trossard scored from Saka’s pass at 29 mins, making it 1-0. Sevilla had one breakaway, but Saliba thwarted the attack. They didn’t manage a single shot.

Havertz’s shot after the break missed the post. Zinchenko replaced Tomi. Trossard’s chip on the hour mark was wide. Saka’s goal at 63 mins secured a comfortable lead. Saka, Trossard, and Martinelli showed great synergy.

Arsenal remained in control, pushing for a third goal. Sevilla couldn’t threaten Raya’s goal. Nelson and Vieira replaced Martinelli and Trossard. Saka, fouled again, was replaced by Kiwior. The game was effectively decided, and Arsenal secured an easy three points.

Sevilla had their first shot on Raya’s goal in added time, but the game was long gone by then. Arsenal is poised to win the group, needing one more win to advance from the two games left.

Enjoy!