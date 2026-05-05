Arsenal 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Gunners book place in Champions League Final

Arsenal are heading to Budapest!!
In a night filled with tension, resilience and sheer determination, Mikel Arteta’s side secured a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Emirates, sealing a 2-1 aggregate win (after the 1-1 draw in Madrid last week) and booking their place in the Champions League final.
The Emirates was electric from start to finish, and the Gunners delivered when it mattered most.
Saka strike sends Arsenal to the brink
Bukayo Saka’s crucial strike on the rebound of a saved effort from Leandro Trossard just before half-time proved to be the difference, capping off a first-half performance where Arsenal gradually took control and forced Atletico onto the back foot.
Arsenal started brightly, growing into the game after a competitive opening spell, and began to dominate possession while probing for an opening. The breakthrough finally came at the perfect moment, sending the home crowd into raptures and giving the Gunners a priceless advantage heading into the break.
But if the first half was about control, the second half would demand something very different.
Gunners show steel to seal historic final place
As expected, Atletico Madrid came out fighting after the restart.
Diego Simeone’s side applied pressure early in the second half, winning corners and forcing Arsenal to stay alert. A tense moment arrived on 55 minutes when Atletico appealed for a penalty, only for VAR to wave it away, much to the relief of the Emirates faithful.
Arsenal still carried a threat going forward, with Martin Odegaard shooting over and Viktor Gyokeres coming agonisingly close after meeting a dangerous cross from Hincapie but failing to hit the target.
Midway through the half, the Gunners remained composed, controlling possession and slowing the tempo when needed. Declan Rice dictated play superbly, while William Saliba and Gabriel led a defensive effort that refused to crack under pressure.
As the clock ticked down, Atletico threw everything forward, forcing late corners and dangerous situations, but Arsenal stood firm. Gyokeres even tracked back to make a crucial defensive clearance, highlighting the commitment across the pitch.
Five minutes of added time felt endless, but when the final whistle blew, the Emirates erupted.
Arsenal had done it.
For only the second time in their history, the Gunners are heading to the Champions League final in Budapest, a moment that will live long in the memory for players, staff and fans alike.
This was not just a win, it was a statement.
Can Arsenal now go all the way and lift the trophy, Gooners?
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Arsenal finally playing Gyokeres into space first time since Fulham.
I just checked sofa score ratings and he was the lowest rated player on the pitch. I am in ulter shock because I thought he play well. Even the commentators praised him.
I thought that Eze contributed the least tonight but nobody was poor
Agree, Eze was the worst. Thought White was good, he was scarying me the most.
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Eze needs to get himself ‘right’ especially for the final. Maybe meeting Olise will rile him up a bit?
That is weird. Maybe they knock off points for misses? He was very good, worked his Swedish socks off. Anyone can miss a strike.
Gypkeres is our best striker for the next few seasons.
Whatever problems he may have, might have more to do with the team play and supply lines
Im a fan of his and he worked his butt off but at this level, he should have put one of his chanes away. If you go on effort, he was great but pure quality and workrate, Dec by a mile.
New contract for Arteta
He must promise more of what we’ve been playing in these latest 2 games first!!
Congratulations to him for a job well done!!
Same may apply for Martinelli …. who may always isolated on the left wing
As opposed to being top gs and top open play scorers end of group stage cl all europe or holding the record for us in the prem for goals scored ever. Use your head.
@Angus
Thank you…👍🏾
Can Arsenal go all the way to lift the trophy, that’s the millions pounce question
To me Arsenal played the champions elect match today. The rest is on luck. Goodluck gunners.
If we win the League, the lads will be more relaxed when playing the CL Final as there is no longer pressure of not winning a title. It will be a bonus and there won’t be fear of bottling it.
Here we come!
100% agree. But also critical is that we win PL vs Burnley and not last game. We don’t want all that emotional stress or high of PL 6 days before final. Winning 13 days before final will be perfect….. celebrate in stadium with fans. And get focus back in a weeks time once plates had enjoyed the high. Praying Brentford does a favour and Rice scores winner against West ham and gives one back to fans who have booed him for joining Arsenal.
Different point, good to see some players taking control and leadership on pitch at this stage. Good sign for future
One word: YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!
Great to be in this position!!
Congratulations to the boys for the hard!!
This one trophy looks a lot closer may be!!
Now onto the next!!
MoTM for me was Gyokeres. Now unto West Ham on Sunday
At the 87th minute. We cleared a long ball to their side. A red shirt darted towards them all the way from our half, that was Gyokeres, no one can deny this kid’s attitude, he is a work horse.
And some well earned rest in between
Unbeaten in 14 more than what the 2006 GUNNERS did. Arsenal trophy journey from Selhurst Park to Budapest Park in two successive weeks.
What a performance from everyone today. We did it and we must bring the trophy to London for an unbeaten campaign. GYOKERES WHAT A PERFORMANCE!
Eze looked a bit lost but apart from that EVERYONE played their part. Led by eveready bunny Rice, MLS, Trossard, Saka, Gyokores, White and Gabriel, stand outs. Saliba was a bit shaky but we kept a clean sheet and thats his first job. We got it right tonight. Not the greatest football but, intelligent football. A few hairy moments but this is big boy football and you get the. We can put this to bed and concentrate on the league. Well done Hungary, here we come🏆
We got our tactics right and Simeone got his wrong, especially second half.
This is one funny platform (Just Arsenal), a win always generates less reactions and if we lost, the comments would have been flooded. This is a big achievement for me .
COYG
Only second time in our history, this is massive. A big congratulations to Arteta and the boys for making the final. I just wish some people would give the same energy on positive results as they do in negative results.
we’re the boys in red and white ole ole!
enjoy the evening all
Gyokeres absolutely sensational! Gabriel Motm. Incredible performance!
20 years since I fell in love with Arsenal, we are back in the CL final. Almost hard to believe how comfortable we were. No dark arts, nothing could bother us. Arteta rotating players… 4 more wins…
Gabriel Motm 100% I agree.
Rice got MOM, from eufa and he was by a mile.
Rice is sensational most minutes of all outfield players and he still doesn’t stop. No complaints with rice motm over gyok from me, think it was close though.
just looked at trains and flights ….omg lol.
Big Gabby gave his all tonight let’s not forget. He and his lieutenant snuff out everything pretty much. Calafiori is best at L/B imo. Any doubters of Ben White should send him a letter of apology.
The killers instinct was displayed by Saka and VG14 is clearly coming into his own. Rice rarely disappoints in midfield, Raya can be counted among the best in the world and MLS at 19 will rewarded with the stuff of dreams a spot in a CL final. I guess your doubters and naysayers need to give you all your props Super Mikel Arteta.
Perfect Arteta:
“It’s very tough and difficult. We are so aligned on the desire and ambition we have for the club. Then you have to be lucky and things have to go your way.”
On creating a ferocious atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium: “That box is ticked now. We have to maintain it but now we have got to the level a top club that wants to be fighting consistently for the highest trophies, that’s a must.
“Tomorrow we have to start to prepare for Sunday. We have an incredible game to prepare for West Ham. It’s great, let’s enjoy the moment, but tomorrow let’s focus on West Ham.”
Well done to the team for slogging it through. The final will be a much more open game. I fancy our chances in what could be a traditional old school Arsenal type one off victory based on solid dogged defence, and a goal coming from either a set piece or a piece of opportunism. I d prefer PSG though, their defence looks a bit more vulnerable, while Bayern have had the opportunity to work us out and will be better prepared.
Congratulations to all Arsenal fans 🫶 Arteta is going to bring home at least one big trophy this season. Some turned him down, some wanted him sacked, and some tried to teach him how to become a proper manager 😂 Well, despite all the negativity I thought he was the right choice for us, and now he’s doing it. Trust the process 😉♥️⚪️🏆🥂
From now only one game a week and we can get rid of fatigue and finish the season with style ♥️🔴🏆
COYG!! on another note, I think id take Marcus Llorente as our RB challenging Timber. Looked solid and an Arteta type player
What a great moment, well done to the whole squad, every single one of them. The taste of victory is almost there but not quite yet. This group of players is thirsty for their first taste of victory and hopefully the first sip is going to be the Premier League. With a double large swig of Champions League to wash it down. Come on Arsenal! 💪❤️🤍
Well done Boys
Making it to the Champions League Final is an awesome achievement in itself
West Ham next
COYG
Stunning making CL final.
Many great teams don’t. City only twice despite their dominance. Its a special team whatever way you look at it.
And IF we were interested in Alverez, I hope that ended tonight. Not good enough and far too much money.
Arteta Out