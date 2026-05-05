Arsenal 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Gunners book place in Champions League Final

Arsenal are heading to Budapest!!

In a night filled with tension, resilience and sheer determination, Mikel Arteta’s side secured a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Emirates, sealing a 2-1 aggregate win (after the 1-1 draw in Madrid last week) and booking their place in the Champions League final.

The Emirates was electric from start to finish, and the Gunners delivered when it mattered most.

Saka strike sends Arsenal to the brink

Bukayo Saka’s crucial strike on the rebound of a saved effort from Leandro Trossard just before half-time proved to be the difference, capping off a first-half performance where Arsenal gradually took control and forced Atletico onto the back foot.

Arsenal started brightly, growing into the game after a competitive opening spell, and began to dominate possession while probing for an opening. The breakthrough finally came at the perfect moment, sending the home crowd into raptures and giving the Gunners a priceless advantage heading into the break.

But if the first half was about control, the second half would demand something very different.

Gunners show steel to seal historic final place

As expected, Atletico Madrid came out fighting after the restart.

Diego Simeone’s side applied pressure early in the second half, winning corners and forcing Arsenal to stay alert. A tense moment arrived on 55 minutes when Atletico appealed for a penalty, only for VAR to wave it away, much to the relief of the Emirates faithful.

Arsenal still carried a threat going forward, with Martin Odegaard shooting over and Viktor Gyokeres coming agonisingly close after meeting a dangerous cross from Hincapie but failing to hit the target.

Midway through the half, the Gunners remained composed, controlling possession and slowing the tempo when needed. Declan Rice dictated play superbly, while William Saliba and Gabriel led a defensive effort that refused to crack under pressure.

As the clock ticked down, Atletico threw everything forward, forcing late corners and dangerous situations, but Arsenal stood firm. Gyokeres even tracked back to make a crucial defensive clearance, highlighting the commitment across the pitch.

Five minutes of added time felt endless, but when the final whistle blew, the Emirates erupted.

Arsenal had done it.

For only the second time in their history, the Gunners are heading to the Champions League final in Budapest, a moment that will live long in the memory for players, staff and fans alike.

This was not just a win, it was a statement.

Can Arsenal now go all the way and lift the trophy, Gooners?

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