Arsenal 2-2 Spurs Review – To be dominated by Tottenham at home is shocking

There’s no need to comment on Jorginho. He has all the space and time and he gifts them the goal. He shouldn’t be on the pitch at all, but look, were we any good throughout the game? We scored a deflection and a penalty.

I must say at 1:0 Jesus had a chance where we should’ve really scored and it could’ve been a different game. We’ve been struggling to score goals in the league. The only game where we’ve won by more than 1 goal was United and we were not great that day, saved by VAR.

In my opinion there’s a desperate need for a striker who can finish. We missed Trossard. The injury to Rice didn’t help, with Partey out, but I’m not having that excuse, to be dominated by Tottenham at home is shocking.

I was looking at the bench and there’s nobody really there. Havertz came on, blew a shot way off target, did a few lackluster passes and epitomised our performance. I’m trying to take account of everything with him, but there was a chance to make a run where he just fell to the ground and I was vexed. Chances can be missed, but not giving an effort is criminal. Not that Vieira was particularly great either.

I’m worried and I told you that poor performances will catch up with the results. Before their equaliser Raya made an unbelievable save, and what do we do at the end of the half? Saka didn’t try enough on their goal, it was too easy, it shouldn’t be.

The subs were horrendous. We let Saka play with an injury for like 15-20 minutes, because we don’t trust the bench. Reiss was poor when he came on, Smith-Rowe came late on, but I never felt like we had the cutting edge to win the game by creating something. We were like Sean Dyche’s Burnley hoping on corners, it’s pathetic, we’re at home.

We’re giving away a lot of chances, creating little and making a lot of individual mistakes. The signs are not good. I’m glad we got a draw against Tottenham, that’s sad. It looks like we’ve gone backwards rather than closer to City. And we could easily be playing them without Partey and Rice. Good luck with that.

False positivity is just as dangerous as negativity. In all honesty if the Spurs manager was a little more brave they could’ve won the game. They had the mental edge. To beat City, you have to be an absolute monster. Liverpool were bad last year, but the moment they smelled blood, they let it rip. They beat United 7:0. When did we last humiliate a team in the PL? Even when we went to Anfield last year and we’re 2:0 up, they felt a weakness and rose up, while we crumbled.

To compete with Man City you have to be a monster. Today there was a weakness to our mentality that’s really worrying. I hope I am wrong, but when City come to the Emirates our title challenge could well be over in October.

Honestly, we didn’t deserve to win this game lovely Arsenal people. I must say the manager made critical mistakes. Eddie was absolutely shocking. We were unlucky with Trossard but we missed Jesus through the middle.