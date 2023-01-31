Arsenal News Arsenal Transfer News

Arsenal 21 year-old defender finally gets a chance to prove himself in the Championship

There has been much hype over the years regarding the Tunisian defender Omar Rekik since he joined us from Hertha Berlin 18 months ago, but he hasn’t really lived up to expectations so far.

He was sent out on loan to Sparta Rotterdam in the summer, but after having played only 5 games for the Dutch minnows, Arsenal have finally decided to end the experiment and to test him properly in England, has now joined Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

This will probably be his last chance to see if he can make it in England in the future, but he would have to be mightily impressive at Wigan to have any chance of returning to the Emirates in the future.

So all we can do now is wish Omar well for his time at Wigan, and hope that he grows into the real asset that we were hoping to see when he first signed for us…

