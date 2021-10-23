Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa Review – That’s more like it lads

That’s more like it!

After our last appearance on Friday night football, let’s be honest, we feared the worst because you never know what team will turn up.

But we are the Arsenal, and we work hard, we train hard, we try and we very rarely give up!

After a good first half and poor second against Crystal Palace on Monday that saw a 2-2 draw, you could sense there were some nerves from the fans and maybe even some players before kick-off. But the difference was that Arsenal this time round did not disappoint.

With intense pressure and teamwork from the first to the last whistle from all the players, Arsenal finally gave a good performance and one that we know they are capable of. Which is why we get so frustrated when it doesn’t go how we know it could.

56 minutes on the clock and Arsenal were 3-0 up against an Aston Villa side who were well below par and very very rattled.

Or were they? Were they really that bad or were Arsenal just so intense, dominant and so hard to play against that Villa barely got a look in? I will go with the latter because that is exactly what it was.

Every single player on the pitch on the night, played a key part, attacking, defending, pressing and working together no matter their position or role.

Arsenal meant business with a 3-1 win and with goals coming from Aubameyang, Partey and Smith-Rowe, well, this is what we like to see.

Although we did concede one goal late on just like in the Spurs game but we hung on for all three points and a much needed win to begin the weekend on a positive note.

I also want to give praise to Lacazette, of course there would be doubts over whether he would perform at the same intensity and level if he started the game, as he did when he came on as a sub against Palace. Sometimes that is the case when players come on as a sub they impact games, but if they start the next game they very rarely do, but Laca performed very well from start to finish and showed his experience and talent.

The question now is, will the whole team be able to keep this level or performance up or will they drop off again for the next game? Well only time will tell.

But from the players, to the fans at the Emirates on the night, that is what we want to see and hear!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_