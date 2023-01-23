Arsenal 3-2 Man United – Is this the moment when Gooners really can start to believe?

Is it time to believe? by Dan Smith
Okay, I been burnt so many times that Arsenal will have to lift the title for me to ever be fully confident that we will be Champions.
Yet there are moments in seasons where you look back on and say that was the moment everyone believed.
A point against Man United wouldn’t have been the end of the world. It certainly wouldn’t have been the consequence of the pressure impacting the players.
It simply would have been a 2-2 draw out of a high-quality encounter.
It would have been, though, two successive home draws, inviting the theory that we don’t have the bench that Man City have to change games.
It would have also meant our lead over the Champions was reduced to three points (with a game in hand).
If we get to March or April and it’s still a tight race, Pep Guardiola’s men have the advantage due to simply knowing how to get over the line.
The Gunners still with the youngest squad in the division, couldn’t handle the pressure of a top 4 race last season, so it would be asking a lot to ask the majority of the same squad to cope with the expectation of a title race.
That’s why our late goal was celebrated like it was on Sunday.
It maintains our breathing space over the chasing pack, our most likely route to being Champions.
Like Leicester’s triumph, our mostly likely route to success is to keep winning and maybe in the end zero pressure is put on us?
I invited Eddie Nketiah to prove me wrong and he continues to do so, but not just with his goals.
He now has a presence about him, like he believes he belongs on this stage .
As he was keeping the ball in the corner, 60-000 were chanting his name. He needed an afternoon like this to feel a part of the furniture.
It’s rare to say this about a left back but Zinchenko has changed so much about the club on off the pitch.
His tactical understanding is world class, knowing when to step into midfield.
If there was one criticism about our attack in the later stages was it became too obvious, players taking the extra touch when it was not needed.
For our third, the Ukrainian didn’t.
How he celebrates is contagious, you would think he’s a lifetime gooner, and not some player who’s only be associated with the club since the summer.
This is one of the few players who in our dressing room knows how to win and as he roared into the North London sky, he knew the significance of that victory and it’s manner.
All I ever wanted was Arsenal to try and be the best version of themselves.
That’s why I said 8th was unacceptable and 5th was not progress.
That’s Liverpool and United now, who in the final parts of the game we simply had pushed back, where our attacks were so constant they buckled, they could only clear to the half way line and we would be back in their faces.
It’s been years since we had this mentality.
I always said comforts can save your life.
I have been in hospital over New Year and yet my one constant when everything else is upside down keeps going.
That’s the beauty of sport, anything can happen, and at times it’s like Shakespeare wrote a play.
Is this the game where we look back on and say that was the moment we believed?
Dan Smith
I definitely believe. City are going to be difficult to beat down the stretch, but we can do it
COYG!!!
Let’s wait till feb 14 and we will decide. We have been in this position several times before and failed. One injury, one shocking loss, or anything can change momentum very quickly. As for now we are almost sure to be playing in champions league next Yr but for title, it’s too soon to talk about. Yes if we beat city on feb 14, and increase or keep 8 point gap then we can leave journey to top 4 and start our journey to title.
Great season. I completely believe, but life is uncertain and impermanent. Thing’s change. The signing of Leo Trossard was inspired. I would like to see cover as well for Thomas Partey. Can we win it? No doubt….yes, but please, we are vulnerable if Partey gets injured/burned out. I am so proud of this amazing young team. Joy to watch. Zinchenko…you are unbelievable!
Cover for Partey? Yes! But where do you want to get another one of same kind and quality?
Hopefully his spring injury record doesn’t act up this season, that’s why I feel it’s not over yet.
I hope Zini stay out of injury room, he will be crucial when and if Partey is not available
But that is where we are vulnerable and would change things badly. It would be good to get someone before Feb 1st.
Yea
It’s the time to start to believe
AW mentioned it at the beginning of the season and we all seems to laugh it off
Tbh honest I now agree this team has no weakness and is capable of winning the league
The confidence and character of this lot is on another level, our first 11 is great and now we are adding depth, don’t get me wrong it’s far from over, as I think we still might go through our rough patch but the depth will pull us through imo.
I think we may need to decide soon on choosing priorities. As for me I’ll rather we focus on epl and uel, players like Partey should not be involved in fa cup competition because we can’t afford to lose him atm, we don’t have a proper cover and then the mad form he is now, no back up can compare
I thought Elneny was the back-up to Thomas Partey. I think we need covers for Granit and Saka
Dan, hope you are well and recovering.
I expect to see comments about having “egg on you face” etc etc but who cares? 🍳🍳
There can be no doubt that MA has stepped up to the mark and has installed the same kind of infectious attitude that unites players and fans.
I remember the last minute goal we scored against Leicester, the season they won the league, and how that was celebrated… so I don’t see this as a “starting to believe” moment” – more of a “we are hear to stay” moment.
With the two reported signings to be announced, I have to ask you though :
Are you still negative regarding the ownership of the kronkies, as I believe they are not getting the praise and recognition that they deserve.
The match on Sunday could well prove to be the watershed game of the season when players and fans united fully in belief.The result proved to me for the first time in a decade that our players ,at last, have the mental strength to be genuine title contenders.The fact that they fought back from being down to deservedly win what was an excellent match is confirmation of their inner strength which has been absent from Arsenal for some time.In other words, we are no longer a “soft touch” which will fade away when the going gets tough.With regard to some of your other comments Dan ,let’s be honest here, you ,and many others on this site advocated for getting rid of Arteta whilst others with more water under the bridge were prepared to give him more time to repair the damaged ship.it would be decent if you could acknowledge that you and others, were misguided in your judgement of our “rookie manager”?
Told y’all many times that Nketiah must’ve had learned a lot from Lacazette, Aubameyang and Jesus. Now Martinelli and Nelson will learn from Trossard, as long as Trossard won’t get forced to play on the right wing as Willian was
Luckily, Kroenke’s decision to keep Arteta and Edu wasn’t affected by the negativities from the media, the pundits and the fans who couldn’t see the duo’s potentials. Apparently Kroenke understands football more than those so-called football experts
Having said that, Arsenal have collected seven points from playing against Newcastle, Spurs and Man United. Because of that, I believe our worse scenario this season will be the second place finish, if Nketiah, Saka, Partey, Magalhaes and Saliba don’t get injured
We could lose the games against Man City and drop to the fourth place, but hopefully there will be no unconstructive and viral negativities again if that happens. Our players and coaches seem strong mentally, but they’ll surely get disheartened if they receive the backlash twice in one season
I believe we have the ability to win, but City are still favourites for me.
We have been unbelievable in the league all season, and apart from Haaland, City have been average (by their standards) yet are only 5pts behind.
If they do get their act together, they’ll catch us.
We lost 7 points in 19 matches. If we do that again for the next 19 matches, we take the title 😀