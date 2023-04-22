Arsenal 3-3 Southampton – Disastrous start sets up thrilling last ten minutes

Saints shock Arsenal at the Emirates
I guess it is confirmed that the PL title race will be decided next week. Anyway, what a game Arsenal vs. Southampton was! The Saints were buzzing to be in the headlines as the team to end Arsenal’s title charge, but Arsenal didn’t have any of it.
It only took Southampton 28 seconds to get the ball in the back of the net after the Saints Alcaraz took advantage of a Ramsdale mistake; Ramsdale gifted him the ball to slot in as he was trying to play from the back. Arsenal’s poor start to the game again saw them concede minutes later, in the 14th minute, as their once-fan favourite Theo Walcott slotted in the ball from a defence-splitting ball from Alcaraz.
Luckily, Martinelli gave Arsenal hope for a comeback in the 20th minute by finishing Saka’s cross.
In the second half, while Arsenal were keen on getting an equaliser, Duje Caleta Car headed in the ball for Southampton’s third of the game.
By the 85th minute, Arsenal were still losing 3-1, but Odegaard scored Arsenal’s second in the 88th minute after a nice interchange with White, before Saka took advantage of the Saints failure to clear the ball to score at the dead end and make sure Arsenal left with a point.
Arsenal had a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points even if they’d played two more games. However, they find themselves five points ahead of Manchester City, who have played two fewer games. All Man City needs to do to win the league is win their two games at hand and match Arsenal’s results. However, for Arsenal, Arteta needs to have a grand idea of how to leave the Etihad with three points next week, as that’s the only way they can still be at the top of the table if City win their games at hand and they just match the Citizens’ results.
So can Arsenal beat City next week? They have no choice…….
Daniel O
Did Xhaka wound up Southampton supporters? Scored three own goals? Last three games conceded 7 goals.
All because of Xhaka hot headedness and immaturity.
The ones I am addressing and you all know who you are if you are decent people an apology should be in order.
Well said HH.
Word’s can’t describe how I felt after the game and still feeling right now. Let’s see how Wednesday’s game goes.
I think the only way to beat Man City is by using another tactic. I believe Guardiola is very familiar with our inverted-LB setup, so we should surprise him with a more counter-attacking scheme
Probably use two conventional attacking wingbacks, to get a lot of corners at the Etihad. I don’t think we can score from open play, but we might get lucky in set-pieces
We should set up 3-2-3-2 formation
With White, Saliba and Tierney as back 3
Zinchenko and Partey as CM
We can also use Jorginho and Zinchenko or Jorginho with Partey..
Arteta has such a versatile group of players who can play in various different formations…
Saka and Martinelli on wings
Odegaard as number 10
And Trossard and Jesus and CFs
We so many versatile players that we can adopt this formation very easily..
We can also put White in midfield along with Zinchenko once Saliba is back
Or we can simply play, White, Saliba and Gabriel as CBs
Also with this formation our forwards can interchange as Trossard, Jesus and Martinelli starting all together…
So title is all but over..
Yet another collapse…
Last year it was for top 4
This year for title..
We all knew this collapse started at Anfield but nobody was brave to accept it then..
But now it’s evident that it’s a collapse…
At least yesterday we can’t say Areta didn’t have depth…
Arteta had ESR, Trossard, yet he started with Viera who had nightmare season..
Such a shocker..
Arteta could have start with Trossard…
It was evident that immediate rise in quality when Trossard was introduced..
He had so many options..
Arteta could have moved Zinchenko in Midfield and slot Tierney as LB
He could have opted to go back to 3 when we were ahead against Liverpool and West Ham just to see out the game with White, Gabriel and Tierney as back 3
Zinchenko or Jorginho to partner Partey
Saka and Martinelli on wings
Odegaard as number 10 and Trossard and Jesus CF
The group of players which we have, Arteta can tweak or twist any tactic..
But not sure what’s wrong with him and players…
Now just hope we are maintaining our respect next week against City..
Hope City is not destroying us..
I doubt Xhaka would have changed that performance. We are stuck with him this season, but I consider Smith Rowe to be a better option and we need to phase him out next year with players in the Canciedo, Rice, Bellingham mould if Arsenal are to make another serious title challenge. Today’s performance showed how much we really, really missed Saliba, needed Tierney at wing back, how fragile Partey can be mentally, how much we have overrated Jesus as a goal scorer and also for all his heart and endeavour Ben White is not a wingback . Next year I worry about the deadwood,. We will have Elneny, Jorginho, and Xhaka floating around and Partey one year older. As usual we are three players away from being up there. Having said that, I’m not convinced the fat lady as sung yet and will stick my neck out to predict an Arsenal win at the Etihad.
Ramsdale’s error galvanised a team that needed all the help it could get and they made it count. It reminded me of the 2 pivotal moments against Liverpool and WH when the team lost its focus.
All credit to the team for fighting back. Odegaard scoring enthused the crowd which I thought had been quiet and certainly gave the last 15 minutes a roller coaster feeling. A pity they left it so late to take the bull by the horns
Heaven help us on Wednesday I’m afraid, as City have so many top players that Guardiola can choose from even after the cup match this weekend.