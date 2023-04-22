Arsenal 3-3 Southampton – Disastrous start sets up thrilling last ten minutes

Saints shock Arsenal at the Emirates

I guess it is confirmed that the PL title race will be decided next week. Anyway, what a game Arsenal vs. Southampton was! The Saints were buzzing to be in the headlines as the team to end Arsenal’s title charge, but Arsenal didn’t have any of it.

It only took Southampton 28 seconds to get the ball in the back of the net after the Saints Alcaraz took advantage of a Ramsdale mistake; Ramsdale gifted him the ball to slot in as he was trying to play from the back. Arsenal’s poor start to the game again saw them concede minutes later, in the 14th minute, as their once-fan favourite Theo Walcott slotted in the ball from a defence-splitting ball from Alcaraz.

Luckily, Martinelli gave Arsenal hope for a comeback in the 20th minute by finishing Saka’s cross.

In the second half, while Arsenal were keen on getting an equaliser, Duje Caleta Car headed in the ball for Southampton’s third of the game.

By the 85th minute, Arsenal were still losing 3-1, but Odegaard scored Arsenal’s second in the 88th minute after a nice interchange with White, before Saka took advantage of the Saints failure to clear the ball to score at the dead end and make sure Arsenal left with a point.

Arsenal had a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points even if they’d played two more games. However, they find themselves five points ahead of Manchester City, who have played two fewer games. All Man City needs to do to win the league is win their two games at hand and match Arsenal’s results. However, for Arsenal, Arteta needs to have a grand idea of how to leave the Etihad with three points next week, as that’s the only way they can still be at the top of the table if City win their games at hand and they just match the Citizens’ results.

So can Arsenal beat City next week? They have no choice…….

Daniel O

