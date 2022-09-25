Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham Women review – Gunners dominate from start to finish

Arsenal Women 4 – 0 Tottenham in record breaking North London Derby clash by Michelle

In front of a record-breaking crowd at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal Women made a perfect start at the North London Derby yesterday, as Beth Mead scored against Spurs within 5 minutes of kick-off.

This game really was something special to watch. And Arsenal smashed the WSL attendance record with a massive 53,767 tickets sold. This game really was history in the making and the atmosphere at Emirates was electric.

Starting line-up: Zinsberger, Wienroither, Williamson, Rafelle, Catley, Walti, Miedema, Little (C), Mead, Foord, McCabe

Substitutes: Marckese, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Maritz, Maanum, Nobbs, Iwabuchi, Hurtig, Blackstenius

With only 5 minutes gone Kim Little put a great ball in, finding Beth Mead, who turned it into a spectacular first goal of the match.

The match stats (below) speak for themselves and are a great indicator of how the game played out, Arsenal Women dominated the game with more than two thirds of the possession, twice as many passes, five times more shots on goal and picking up a lot less fouls and yellow cards than their rivals. Spurs were true to form in their aggressive play tactics. They won a few balls from Arsenal but then didn´t seem to know what to do with it. There didn´t seem to be much coherent team play and they seemed to lack fire.

30 minutes in Catley narrowly missed adding to the score line when Katie McCabe sent the ball into the penalty box, and Catley struck hard but hit the side netting.

Nearing half time Vivianne Miedema took Arsenal´s lead to 2-0 with a great ball into the back of the net.

9 minutes into the second half Rafaelle Souza made an incredible jump to meet a ball in from the corner and powerfully headed it into the Spurs goal. What a header! What a player! Taking the score to 3-0.

Miedema took the score line to 4-0 in the 69th minute of play, with a great ball into the box from Steph Catley which she headed in beautifully using the momentum of the ball.

Eidevall made 3 substitutions about an hour into the game, which really showed the breadth of talent that Arsenal have available to draw on. Blackstenius replaced Foord while Nobbs replaced Miedema after Miedema had just scored that lovely 4th goal. Hurtig replaced Mead. Mead took a spectacularly well received lap of honour around Emirates Stadium to a standing ovation from the crowd. She really is the nation´s sweetheart!

Arsenal Women are still top of the WSL leader board with 2 games and 2 wins. After celebrating their 4-0 win Arsenal women will be training hard as they head to Amsterdam for the second leg of their UEFA WCL game against Ajax on Wednesday, September 28th. Kick-off is at 6pm UK time. And Arsenal must win that game to ensure qualification for the group stages of the Women´s Champions League.

Match stats:

Arsenal Tottenham

16 Shots 3

4 Shots on target 1

69% Possession 31%

535 Passes 257

14 Corners 1

3 Fouls 11

1 Yellow cards 3

What are your thoughts on the game? And your hopes for Wednesday´s game against Ajax. It´s certainly another big week for our Arsenal Women!

Michelle Maxwell

