Arsenal 5-0 Wolves – A perfect end to a near perfect season – We’ll “come back stronger”

“A rampant Arsenal gunned down the Wolves”

That’s the perfect headline to sum up how Arsenal made sure to end the season the right way, despite having to settle for second place.

After failing to win their last two games, Arsenal were hungry for a win, satisfying their hunger with a 5-0 thrashing of Wolves at the Emirates.

Arteta kept his team the same; he used the team that fell 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, and it paid off. Xhaka got a brace, Arsenal’s first two goals in the first half — a perfect farewell if he leaves as speculated.

Saka made it three in the 27th minute. In the second half, Gabriel Jesus got Arsenal’s fourth in the 58th minute, and Kiwior made it five in the 78th minute.

Arsenal’s win should be a perfect indication of how Arsenal’s frustration at failing to win the league can see them be as ruthless as they ought to be next season.

Martin Odegaard has already promised that next season they will be more than inspired by their failures this season to be better. The Norwegian told Arsenal.com, “Last season, we had a difficult end when we dropped out of the Champions League. But we used that anger and came back stronger this year, and we need to do the same thing again. We could have won the league, so let’s use this disappointment in a good way, learn from it, and make sure it doesn’t happen the same next season.”

It may be too early to say this, but I can’t wait to see the Arsenal of 2023–24 after a good summer of incomings and outgoings. Can you?

Sam P

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

