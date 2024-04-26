Arsenal £52m midfield target responds to transfer rumours

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has been the subject of transfer rumours over the last few months with Arsenal and Barcelona linked with the highly regarded midfielder.

The 25-year-old has had another impressive season with Sociedad, putting himself in contention for a spot in Spain’s squad for the upcoming Euros. His consistent performances have caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe.

Arsenal was linked with Zubimendi in January but nothing materialised, however, with the potential departure of Jorginho and Thomas Partey, Arsenal’s interest in Zubimendi has been reignited.

Barcelona has also expressed a keen interest in the midfielder. Xavi has reportedly identified Zubimendi as a key target for the upcoming transfer window.

Zubimendi has a reported release clause of £52.6 million, making him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to strengthen their midfield. Aside from Arsenal and Barcelona, Bayern Munich has also been linked with the midfielder.

The midfielder has finally broken his silence on the rumours and said, as quoted by Marca,

“They are just rumours. I am happy at Real Sociedad; it is like my home. I cannot say that I will play my entire career at Real Sociedad, perhaps the club won’t want me to continue in the future. But I do not concern myself with these rumours.”

Zubimendi is definitely talented and his release clause is within Arsenal’s reach and despite what he is saying, if Arsenal meets his release clause there is every reason to believe he will be a Gunner next season. He would certainly be a good replacement for either Jorginho or Partey.

