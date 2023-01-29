Arsenal 9-0 Leeds Highlights as Gunners cruise to next round of Women’s FA Cup (video)

Arsenal 9-0 Leeds Highlights as Gunners cruise to next round of Women’s FA Cup by Michelle

Arsenal have progressed to the 5th round of the Vitality FA Cup which will be played on Sunday 26 February 2023 with full details becoming available soon.

As predicted in my in-depth match preview, boss Eidevall started a very different team with Gio, Pelova and Kuhl making debut appearances in the starting line-up and we seen goalkeeper Marckese start for only the second time this season. January signings Dutch international Victoria Pelova and Danish international Kathrine Kuhl both got on the scoresheet today along with a host of other Arsenal players. Foord opened the scoring within 10 minutes, we had a Kim Little penalty, a brace from Blackstenius, Hurtig, Beattie and a first goal for 16 year old Michelle Agyemang after coming on as a sub. See the full match highlights below.

To be fair to Leeds, who are in the 4th tier of the women’s football pyramid while Arsenal are at the top of the WSL, they played valiantly but Arsenal’s volley’s just kept coming with shots peppering the goalkeeper who was probably the star of the show, though the scoreline doesn’t reflect that..

My summation – a great game that was a massive occasion for Leeds and a treat for Arsenal fans who got to see a few more of Eidevall’s new recruits in action with our big girls. A great way to spend a Sunday afternoon..

Michelle Maxwell

