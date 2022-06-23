Arsenal abandon their pursuit of Serie A attacker because of his high demands

Arsenal was in the running to sign Paulo Dybala after it became clear that he was leaving Juventus as a free agent.

The attacker has been at the Italian club since 2015 and he has become one of the world’s best players.

Juve opted not to extend his stay with them and he is now expected to join another club for next season.

Marca Argentina reports that Arsenal initially had a serious interest in his signature and reached out to his entourage.

However, they made a huge demand on the Gunners in terms of expected wages and Mikel Arteta’s side immediately withdrew their interest in his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dybala is one of the finest players in the world, but the Argentinian hasn’t been fit enough to make as much impact as fans have expected.

If he struggles with injuries in the Italian league, it might be worse for him in the Premier League because it is a more intense competition.

The former Palermo man could easily make an impact at the Emirates, but his needs must be reasonable for us financially.

We are doing well with the younger players we are signing recently and we will still thrive in the next campaign without a global superstar like Dybala in our squad.

