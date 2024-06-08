Arsenal abandoning their pursuit of Spanish midfielder

He said, as quoted by The Sun:
“Arsenal are backing away [from signing Zubimendi].
“Although they were actually prepared to pay the €60million (£51m) release clause, in the end, they didn’t want Zubimendi for playing reasons.
“Arteta is also Spanish & they are said to have been very close.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Zubimendi is a terrific midfielder, but we trust those in charge of transfers at the Emirates, and we expect them to do a fantastic job for us, which means signing the right players.
