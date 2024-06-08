Arsenal abandoning their pursuit of Spanish midfielder

The midfielder has been on the Gunners’ radar since 2022, when he was impressing at Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi is one of the most sought-after midfielders in European football, and Arsenal had been eager to add him to their squad.

The Spaniard also attracted interest from other top clubs, including Barcelona. Initially, Mikel Arteta’s team appeared to be the frontrunners, with reports indicating they were prepared to meet his €60 million release clause.

Despite this, Falk has revealed that Arsenal is no longer pursuing Zubimendi and is cooling their interest in the midfielder.