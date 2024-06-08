Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal abandoning their pursuit of Spanish midfielder

According to journalist Christian Falk, Arsenal is withdrawing its interest in Martin Zubimendi.

The midfielder has been on the Gunners’ radar since 2022, when he was impressing at Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi is one of the most sought-after midfielders in European football, and Arsenal had been eager to add him to their squad.

The Spaniard also attracted interest from other top clubs, including Barcelona. Initially, Mikel Arteta’s team appeared to be the frontrunners, with reports indicating they were prepared to meet his €60 million release clause.

Despite this, Falk has revealed that Arsenal is no longer pursuing Zubimendi and is cooling their interest in the midfielder.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Arsenal are backing away [from signing Zubimendi].

“Although they were actually prepared to pay the €60million (£51m) release clause, in the end, they didn’t want Zubimendi for playing reasons.

“Arteta is also Spanish & they are said to have been very close.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi is a terrific midfielder, but we trust those in charge of transfers at the Emirates, and we expect them to do a fantastic job for us, which means signing the right players.

