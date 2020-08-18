Arsenal academy boss sings the praises of transfer target

Per Mertesacker is the latest individual to sing the praises of Dayot Upamecano after the Frenchman starred for RB Leipzig against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League recently.

The Frenchman has emerged as a real powerhouse at the back for the Germans who are surprise Champions League semi-finalists this season and he has been on the shopping list of Europe’s best teams.

Arsenal has had him on their radar for some time now and the Gunners even tried to sign him last summer but they failed and made a move for William Saliba instead.

He is still being linked with a move to the Emirates with the Gunners, but they face tougher competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United for his signature now.

Mertesacker watched as he marshalled the defence against Diego Costa and ended the Atletico game as the Man of the Match and the German was filled with nothing but praise for the young defender.

He told Goal and DAZN:

‘I was very excited about the Atletico game, he showed so much and did it right: the courage of a Lucio who just goes forward, but also my solid game of simply finding the right man or withdrawing.

‘If he continues like this, works on himself and remains consistent, he will generate more interest. He’s definitely one of the most exciting central defenders the world has to offer right now.

‘RB certainly made the contract extension very tasty for him. It’s exciting to see where his path is going.’