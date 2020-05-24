Arsenal academy graduate set to become the first casualty of Mikel Arteta’s rebuild

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is likely to be sold this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to raise funds to sign his summer targets, according to The Athletic.

Arteta became Arsenal’s manager late last year, and he gave every player the chance to prove themselves afresh.

Maitland-Niles started the Spaniard’s first few games, however, he fell out of favour and hasn’t made the starting XI since January.

The full-back reportedly angered Arteta by reporting late to Arsenal’s training on a number of occasions and it seems that Mikel Arteta doesn’t think that he has the mindset to succeed under him.

The Spaniard is looking to rebuild his Arsenal team and has warned that only players who prove that they are worth it would make his team.

The Gunners would also have to sell some players before they can make new signings when the transfer window reopens and The Athletic reckons that one of those is set to be Maitland-Niles.

He has been at the club since he was six and remains one of the recent graduates from the club’s academy, however, Arteta isn’t looking to keep a player that doesn’t measure up to the standard that he has set for his team.