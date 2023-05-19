Arsenal Academy youngster bags a brace as Lionesses reach U17 Euro semi-finals

16 year old Arsenal Academy striker Michelle Agyemang, who made her debut for the Arsenal Women senior team in early November 2022, scored another brace against Sweden, and Ava Baker added a goal as England WU17s defeated Sweden 3-1, securing their spot in the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship with a game remaining. Following France’s second victory on Wednesday afternoon and England’s triumph in their opening match on Sunday, the WU17s entered today’s game knowing that a victory would guarantee their progress. Agyemang found the back of the net in both halves, tallying four goals in two games during the EURO. Baker then sealed the victory with a splendid third goal, ensuring the Young Lionesses’ place in Tuesday’s semi-finals. Attention now shifts to Saturday’s match against France, which will determine the Group B leaders.

Michelle Agyemang bagged a brace last night, currently making her #U17WEURO top scorer 🔥 The Lionesses are through to the semi-finals! 👏 pic.twitter.com/88XbyqHahe — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 18, 2023

Michelle, who joined the Arsenal Academy at the tender age of six in 2012, has had the privilege of witnessing the brilliance of Arsenal stars such as Kim Little, Jordan Nobbs, and Leah Williamson as she grew up. It’s safe to say that her experience of being part of the first-team this season and training alongside these senior players has been an absolute joy for her., with Agyemang herself saying “It’s been a dream of mine since the beginning (to play for Arsenal) and I’m so happy that I’ve got this opportunity now.

Agyemang is doing a phenomenal job with the Young Lionesses – she is definitely one of Arsenal’s young rising stars!