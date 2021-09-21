Arsenal accused of costing midfielder his place in the national team

Lucas Torreira joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan deal this summer, but he blames Arsenal for his lack of international football.

The midfielder spent last season with Atletico Madrid, a club he claimed it was a dream to be joining, and failed to secure regular playing time under Diego Simeone as they went on to lift the La Liga title together.

Despite allowing him to leave and join Atletico last term knowing he wasn’t expected to play a key role in north London, he told journalist Alfredo Padulla that his lack of international football is down to the Gunners.

“At Arsenal, I had little continuity of late, which also cost me the call-up to the Uruguay national team in the last chunk of the World Cup qualifiers,” Torreira is quoted as saying in SportWitness.

“With a cool head, maybe it was better this way, because I had more time to work at Fiorentina and to fit into the manager’s plans.”

It’s rather cheeky to blame us for his downfalls, especially when he admittedly struggled to settle in London, and we appeared to have been open about his role in the side, and allowed him to seek out loan moves away from the club, although Torreira does strike me as one of those who doesn’t take account for his own actions.

Should Torreira not be looking at his own flaws than blaming Arsenal?

Patrick