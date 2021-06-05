Arsenal accused of making ‘very low offer’ for long-term Leno replacement

Arsenal have made a ‘very low offer’ for Onana

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, journalist Duncan Castles claimed Arsenal have launched a ‘tiny offer’ for Ajax’s coveted goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian is reportedly available on a cut-price deal this summer due to a one-year ban which was imposed on him for doping violation.

Many reports have already suggested that if the 25-year-old’s ban sentence is reduced, Ajax will try to pocket around €7 million. But if his current sentence remains intact, Ajax will be forced to sell Onana at a price as low as €2 million.

Castles, in his podcast show, claimed that the Gunners have already launched their first bid for the Ajax man, but it is nowhere near what the Dutch side are looking for.

“I’m not sure they’re in the best position, and I’m not sure Ajax will let him go for a cheap deal, but Arsenal have made what is described to me by a friend at Ajax as a ‘very low offer’ for Andre Onana.

Castles who works for The Times then went onto state that the London club are (logically) trying to take advantage of the shot-stopper’s ban.

“They’re trying to take advantage of that drug ban, which is due to run until February, but Onana is challenging that in court and is hoping that he will be cleared to play again next season,” Castles said.

He continued, “Either way, you can understand why Arsenal are trying to get him.”

The Gunners should be careful of not fooling around for too long. A player who Is still considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world will definitely have vultures trying to get hold of him this summer, despite his drug ban.

Playing lowball is only right if you are confident of beating your competitors for your target.

Hanging around for too long might not end up benefitting the North London outfit. Thus, they must act proactively rather than reactively.

