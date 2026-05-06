Arsenal accused of over-celebration after beating Atletico Madrid

Arsenal celebrated their qualification for the Champions League final with great enthusiasm, although not everyone has reacted positively to the manner of their celebrations. The Gunners secured their place in the showpiece event after overcoming Atletico Madrid, marking a significant milestone for the club.

This achievement represents Arsenal’s first appearance in a Champions League final since 2006, when they were defeated by Barcelona. The opportunity to return to the final offers them a chance to rewrite that chapter in their history and compete once again for Europe’s most prestigious club trophy.

Strong Finish to the Season

Arsenal’s form in the closing stages of the season has been impressive, placing them in contention for multiple honours. Their performances have positioned them as serious contenders not only in Europe but also domestically.

A recent draw involving Manchester City and Everton has strengthened Arsenal’s position in the Premier League title race. With momentum on their side, Mikel Arteta’s team will be determined to capitalise on this advantage.

Maintaining focus will be essential as they balance the demands of both competitions in the final weeks of the campaign.

Rooney Questions Celebrations

Despite their success, some observers have criticised Arsenal’s post-match celebrations. As reported by the Daily Mail, Wayne Rooney expressed reservations about the scale of their reaction after reaching the final.

He said, “They deserve to be in this position but they haven’t won it yet. I think the celebrations are a little bit too much. Celebrate when you win!”

Rooney, who enjoyed a highly successful playing career, suggested that such celebrations should be reserved for securing trophies rather than reaching finals. His comments reflect a differing perspective on how achievements should be marked.

While criticism is inevitable, Arsenal will be focused on maintaining their momentum. Their priority remains clear, to continue performing at a high level and convert this opportunity into tangible success.