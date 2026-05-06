Arsenal accused of over-celebration after beating Atletico Madrid

Arsenal celebrated their qualification for the Champions League final with great enthusiasm, although not everyone has reacted positively to the manner of their celebrations. The Gunners secured their place in the showpiece event after overcoming Atletico Madrid, marking a significant milestone for the club.
This achievement represents Arsenal’s first appearance in a Champions League final since 2006, when they were defeated by Barcelona. The opportunity to return to the final offers them a chance to rewrite that chapter in their history and compete once again for Europe’s most prestigious club trophy.
Strong Finish to the Season
Arsenal’s form in the closing stages of the season has been impressive, placing them in contention for multiple honours. Their performances have positioned them as serious contenders not only in Europe but also domestically.
A recent draw involving Manchester City and Everton has strengthened Arsenal’s position in the Premier League title race. With momentum on their side, Mikel Arteta’s team will be determined to capitalise on this advantage.
Maintaining focus will be essential as they balance the demands of both competitions in the final weeks of the campaign.
Rooney Questions Celebrations
Despite their success, some observers have criticised Arsenal’s post-match celebrations. As reported by the Daily Mail, Wayne Rooney expressed reservations about the scale of their reaction after reaching the final.
He said, “They deserve to be in this position but they haven’t won it yet. I think the celebrations are a little bit too much. Celebrate when you win!”
Rooney, who enjoyed a highly successful playing career, suggested that such celebrations should be reserved for securing trophies rather than reaching finals. His comments reflect a differing perspective on how achievements should be marked.
While criticism is inevitable, Arsenal will be focused on maintaining their momentum. Their priority remains clear, to continue performing at a high level and convert this opportunity into tangible success.
On the RED side of London, we do things our way…
Making it to the Champions League Final is a major achievement in itself. I’m proud of the boys
We celebrate a CL semi final win and we’re accused of over-celebrating. What happened to showing passion? Others celebrate a semi final win – and nothing is said.
We score a set piece goal – we’re labelled a set piece team. Others score a set piece goal – they’re deemed masters.
We lose a game – we’re labelled bottlers and chokers. Others lose a game – its just a blip.
See the pattern fellow Gooners?
Don’t fall into the trap. Stay grounded and enjoy the ride.
Ciunas , Wayne…..
Arsenal entitled to our fun and good times !!
To be fair, he said the same thing after City beat us. Now look what happened.
It was after 20 years not months, Wayne!
I’m watching PSG celebrating reaching the CL final.
HOW DARE THEY!!
They should remember that they haven’t won it yet and just look at their manager leaping about and celebrating like a fan does!!
OVER TO YOU WAYNE ROONEY or are you another hypocritical media man who just knocks The Arsenal for celebrating a great achievement?!?!
Ken, we’ve always been hated. Even our first Double in ’71 we were called boring iirc.
Can you imagine if our players, manager and the rest of the staff just stood there and applauded the fans. The likes of Rooney would be saying, ‘Why aren’t they celebrating ? They’ve just reached their first Champions League Final in 20 years.’