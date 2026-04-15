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Arsenal accused of secrecy over one player’s injury

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard has endured a difficult season marked by recurring injuries, and he is currently undergoing treatment for yet another setback. At present, there is no clear indication of when he will be able to return to action, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his availability.

Arsenal are understandably frustrated by his persistent fitness issues this term, yet the club continues to offer full support to their captain. The Gunners remain hopeful that he will recover soon and play a key role before the season concludes. Odegaard himself is equally eager to return, determined to contribute to the team’s objectives as soon as possible.

Arsenal’s Cautious Approach

The Norwegian’s fitness concerns have also become a significant issue for his national team. Norway are preparing for what could be their first World Cup appearance since 1998, and Odegaard is widely expected to be central to their ambitions.

However, uncertainty over his recovery timeline has caused growing concern. As reported by Dagbladet, Arsenal have remained notably secretive regarding updates on his condition. The report indicates that the club have chosen not to disclose detailed information about his recovery process, leaving both supporters and national team officials in the dark.

This approach is consistent with Mikel Arteta’s tendency to protect his players during injury periods. While such caution may be intended to shield the player from external pressure, it has also led to frustration among those eager for clarity.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Frustration in Norway

The lack of communication has been particularly challenging for Norwegian stakeholders, who are keen to understand whether Odegaard will be fit in time for upcoming international commitments. His leadership and quality are seen as vital to the team’s prospects.

Without a clear timeline, there is increasing uncertainty about his readiness, making it difficult for the national side to plan effectively. This situation has only heightened concerns as crucial fixtures approach.

Despite the frustration, there remains hope that Odegaard will recover in time to play a significant role for both club and country. Until Arsenal provide further updates, however, questions about his fitness are likely to persist.

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