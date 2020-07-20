Arsenal ace becomes alternative for Juventus if they fail to land Raul Jimenez

Alexandre Lacazette has emerged as an alternative for Juventus as they look to sign Wolves’ Raul Jimenez.

The Italians have been linked with a number of strikers in recent weeks as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

Tuttosport claims that Juventus are looking to sell Douglas Costa when the transfer window reopens and that they would use the money from his sale to sign Raul Jimenez, however, if they fail to land Jimenez, they have made Lacazette their alternative.

Lacazette has overcome his early-season struggles to become an important player at the Emirates this season.

He seemed to have lost his place in the team when Mikel Arteta began to start Eddie Nketiah ahead of him. However, the teenager’s suspension has given him more time on the pitch and he has repaid the trust with some fine performances.

He is already into the final two years of his current Arsenal deal and the club would want to avoid the same Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation by giving him a new deal as soon as practicable.

He isn’t the only striker on Juventus’ radar with the report also claiming that the Old Ladies are targeting Arkadiusz Milik and Edin Dzeko.