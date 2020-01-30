Arsenal ace has a change of mind and will fight for his place

Dani Ceballos makes U-turn and wants to remain at Arsenal now.

Arsenal can now rest easy with the knowledge that Dani Ceballos will see out the rest of his loan deal with them.

The Gunners have been made to work to keep the Spaniard beyond this month after he became unsettled due to his lack of action under Mikel Arteta.

Reports earlier in the month claimed that Ceballos was looking for a move away from Arsenal so he can play more games.

Valencia was ready to make a move for him should he cut short his loan move and return back to Spain.

However, a report in Spain via AS is claiming that the midfielder is no longer looking for a move away and wants to remain at the Emirates now.

The report claims that his view on his current situation has completely changed and he is prepared to stay and fight for his place.

His cameo against Bournemouth in the FA Cup also seemed to have reassured him that he was truly in Mikel Arteta’s plans and he wants to show why he should be starting games.

Arteta has assured him that he is part of his plans and he just needs to show why he should be considered for first-team action more than those ahead of him in the pecking order.

This is good news simply because Ceballos is very talented and if he can make it work he would be a huge signing for us. It does not always happen straight away and there is still time for Ceballos to show on a regular basis what he can offer.