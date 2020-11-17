Arsenal ace makes a huge Mikel Arteta statement

Willian has backed Mikel Arteta to become a successful manager as the Spaniard continues to impress at Arsenal.

The Gunners made the former midfielder their manager last year after they fired Unai Emery.

He helped them to win the FA Cup last season, and they also won the Community Shield at the start of this campaign.

Arteta has been praised for helping Arsenal to become a better side and a team with an identity again.

The Gunners are expecting to finish this campaign inside the top four and to secure a return to Champions League football.

Willian has had a mixed start under the Spaniard and the Brazilian has now hailed his manager.

He claims that the former Manchester City assistant coach has both the potential and ambition to be a top manager and he also applauds him for his reading of the game.

Willian said to Four Four Two: ‘He’ll be a top manager, I’ve no doubt about it,’ Willian says.

‘The potential is there, as is the ambition. In a few years he’ll be considered one of the best managers in the Premier League – and the world.

‘Obviously you must win trophies to be considered one of the best, and it will happen for him sooner rather than later.

‘I’m impressed with the way he talks and explains his tactical thoughts – he’s quick to read the game and make adjustments when needed. It’s been fantastic to train under him so far and I’m learning a lot.’