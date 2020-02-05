Arsenal ace never had any intentions of leaving the club in January

Pierre –Emerick Aubameyang never considered joining Barcelona.

Arsenal was keen to hold on to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the last transfer window after it emerged that Barcelona wanted to sign him.

The Catalans wanted Aubameyang to fill in for the injured Luis Suarez and it appears that they also think the Uruguayan may not return to his best form when he is back from injury.

Barca explored the possibility of taking Auba on-loan with a possibility of making the move permanent, but they never really made their intention official.

Express Sports is claiming that the Spaniards did harbour ambitions of tempting Aubameyang away, but the attacker never considered making the switch.

In the months that the rumours became persistent, Aubameyang used the club’s program notes to assure the fans that he was committed to them and eased their minds.

The report further claims that Aubameyang was never interested in making a short term move away from Arsenal to fill a role that could be up in the summer when Suarez returns.

Auba remains Arsenal’s most consistent striker and his 14 goals in the Premier League keeps him in the hunt for another Golden Boot after he shared the gong with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane last season.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action later in the month and Mikel Arteta will no doubt hope that Auba continues to find the back of the net on a regular basis.