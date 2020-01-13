According to the Sun, Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah will reportedly decide on which club he’d like to join for the rest of season on loan in the next 48 hours.

SunSport add that Premier League side Aston Villa are interested in the promising youngster, as well as Championship sides Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest.

The report claims that all four sides have made offers towards the 20-year-old. Now the ball appears to be in Nketiah’s court and he has a difficult decision on his hands.

The Sun highlight that Nketiah’s decision will be based on how much game time he’s set to be given by the prospective clubs.

Nketiah recently returned to the Emirates after a mixed spell at Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United. The England international scored five goals in 19 games, with most of his outings come off the bench.

Nketiah was only handed two starts by Marcelo Bielsa during his time at the Yorkshire outfit. This simply isn’t good enough and the club were right to cut the ace’s spell with the Rhinos short.

The England Under-21s star would massively boost his profile if he was to enjoy a successful spell with Aston Villa. The relegation candidates are in need of bolstering their forward options due to Wesley’s injury.

Should Nketiah play it safe and move to the Championship or take a risk and back himself to succeed with the Villains?