Arsenal ace told he has to leave and become the main man at another club

Eddie Nketiah has been urged to leave Arsenal for a new club where he can play more regularly.

The Englishman has struggled to play for the Gunners recently and looks set to leave either in the January transfer window or when his deal expires in the summer.

He has failed to meet up with Mikel Arteta’s demands and the Spaniard is now looking to sign another striker for the club.

Nketiah is also unwilling to stay as he would hardly play and former Premier League striker, Noel Whelan has urged him to leave the Emirates.

Whelan thinks Nketiah is at a stage of his career that he needs to play more often as the leading striker at a club.

After struggling to break into the Leeds and Arsenal team, Whelan thinks he has to be ready to fight for his spot at his next club.

He insists managers will want to see some fight and Nketiah has to stop running away from the competition for a place.

“He’s got to go,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s made it plainly clear that he doesn’t want to be there.

“He won’t get enough game time, even though they might lose [Alexandre] Lacazette.

“He is at a stage of his career now where he needs to be the main man playing up front, 90 minutes every game.

“We had that issue when he wasn’t getting minutes at Leeds and he didn’t want to stay – at some point he’s got to stop running and fight for his place.

“He’s had two great clubs now, and he could have earned a move to Leeds after his loan before – but you’ve got to fight for that.

“Managers want to see some fight. He needs to think very carefully about his next move because there will always be competition to keep your place.”