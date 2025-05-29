Arsenal activate contract extension for midfielder, but is a future at the club realistic?

Arsenal have officially extended the contract of Albert Sambi Lokonga, activating the one-year option that keeps the Belgian midfielder at the club until the summer of 2026.

Lokonga joined the Gunners from Anderlecht in 2021 for £15 million but has spent most of his Arsenal career out on loan. Over the past two-and-a-half years, he has represented Crystal Palace, Luton Town, and most recently Sevilla.

With his contract due to expire this summer, many expected him to move on. But The Standard reports that the club, following talks between Lokonga’s representatives and new Sporting Director Andrea Berta, opted to extend his deal by 12 months.

Lokonga unsure of next move

Despite the extension, Lokonga himself remains uncertain about his long-term future.

“The situation is really, really open,” he admitted. “To talk about my future… I can’t say anything, because I really don’t know where I will end up.”

“I still have one year on my contract, but as a player you want to know where you will stay. I need stability. I need a club where I can stay for two or three years, to play and develop again.”

That yearning for stability is understandable. After three different clubs in quick succession, Lokonga has expressed a desire to settle, preferably in Spain, where he has adapted well both on and off the pitch.

“It’s a country that I could see myself living in after football,” he said. “Already, before I came here, I was thinking about moving to Spain or Portugal. Now it just confirms my opinion that life here is amazing.”

Arteta praise, but limited impact

Since joining Arsenal, Lokonga has made just 39 appearances in all competitions, 24 of which came in his debut season. Yet, he still holds Mikel Arteta in high regard.

“With Mikel, I learned so much,” Lokonga said. “He is one of the best coaches I’ve had. Spending one year with him is like spending five years with someone else. If I had to do it again, I would do it again.”

With Jorginho now gone and midfield depth looking light, there is a possibility Lokonga could be reintegrated into the squad for pre-season. But whether he becomes part of Arteta’s long-term plans remains to be seen.

As it stands, a return to Spain seems far more likely.

What do you think, Gooners—should Arsenal give Sambi Lokonga another chance?

