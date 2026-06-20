Arsenal actively preparing an offer for double Champions League winner

Arsenal are set to bid for Bradley Barcola after making him their main transfer target for the left wing, with Sky Sports reporting that they are now actively looking to sign him.

The PSG star has reportedly lost his place in the starting XI and is no longer viewed as an automatic starter, which could encourage the French club to consider offers for the player if the right proposal arrives.

Arsenal are aiming to strengthen their squad with higher-quality additions this transfer window, and the Gunners believe Barcola is a player capable of significantly improving their attacking options ahead of next season.

Arsenal Keen To Strengthen Squad

Barcola is understood to be happy in Paris, where he has won back-to-back Champions League titles, and he is not actively seeking a move away from the club. However, circumstances in football can change quickly, and Arsenal are believed to be confident that they can convince him to move to London.

The Gunners are continuing to build a squad capable of competing consistently for the biggest honours in European football. Arsenal recently lost the Champions League final to PSG. Still, they secured the Premier League title and remain optimistic about their chances of winning more major trophies in the coming years.

That ambition could prove attractive to Barcola if he decides a new challenge would benefit his career at this stage.

PSG Could Demand Significant Fee

Arsenal are expected to continue their pursuit of the winger throughout the transfer window, although completing a deal is unlikely to be straightforward. PSG are under no immediate pressure to sell the player and would almost certainly demand a substantial fee before considering his departure.

The Gunners have shown in previous transfer windows that they are prepared to invest heavily when the right player becomes available, and Barcola appears to fit the profile they are seeking.

Mikel Arteta’s side are determined to improve the overall quality of their squad as they prepare for another demanding campaign both domestically and in Europe. Signing a player of Barcola’s quality would represent another major statement of intent from Arsenal as they look to remain competitive at the highest level.

There is still considerable time remaining in the transfer window, and Arsenal are expected to monitor the situation closely before deciding on their next move.

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