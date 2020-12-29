Arsenal add £32m Spanish midfielder to January wish-list

There is no secret that Mikel Arteta and Edu have got an another midfielder as Arsenal’s Number One target, and having failed to procure Houssem Aouar in the summer, they are surely going to going all out for an alternative in January.

Although there are hints that Aouar could still be possible, I for one doubt it as Lyon have been very clear that he won’t leave before the summer, but also Norwich City’s Emi Buendia and the former Tottenham man Christian Eriksen have been mentioned, and as they both have Premier League experience they could both settle quickly.

Now, according to the Sun, Mikel Arteta has identified the Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan as another possibility, and the report says Sevilla have put a £55million buy-out clause on him but Sevilla are ready to listen to offers of around £32m, which seems reasonable if he will fit into Arteta’s tactical style.

The 26 year-old only arrived at Sevilla 18 months ago and made his name helping the club to winning the Europa League, scoring 4 goals in the process. One worry is that he has only scored twice in La Liga, but obviously Arteta thinks he could fit in at Arsenal…