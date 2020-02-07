Arsenal add five new names to Europa League squad

Arsenal are set to take on Olympiakos in the first knockout round of the Europa League in a few weeks time, and after the winter transfer window it has been revealed that the Gunners have added five new names to there squad, while removing five others.

Out goes Mavropanos, Tyreece John-Jules and Emile Smith Rowe who have all gone out on loan, and we have added our new arrivals, Cedric and Pablo Mari, with Eddie Nketiah who has been retained after being brought back from his loan at Leeds, and the two youngsters, goalkeeper Tom Smith and Miguel Azeez, who have both signed their first professional contracts with the Gunners in the last few months.

Here are the changes, according to the Official UEFA website…

In: Cédric (Southampton, loan), Miguel Azeez, Pablo Mari (Flamengo, loan), Eddie Nketiah, Tom Smith

Out: Joel López, Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City), Konstantinos Mavropanos (Nürnberg, loan), James Olayinka, Emile Smith Rowe (Huddersfield, loan)

We have hopefully strengthened our side for the competition that gives us our only real hope of Champions League football next season.

Man United have added Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo to their squad, but more worrying is that one of our biggest rivals, Inter Milan, have added Christian Eriksen, Victor Moses and Ashley Young.

But before we worry about facing any of the big guns, we first have to get past Olympiakos over two legs with the first on the 20th of this month with the return leg a week later.

Let the season begin in earnest!

COYG!