Arsenal add third stop to their USA tour

Arsenal add third stop to their US tour by Yash

Arsenal are set to travel to Baltimore to play fellow Premier League side Everton in their pre-season in the United States.

The Gunners have already confirmed that they will also be playing against Chelsea and MLS side Orlando City as part of the FC Series.

The FC Series is a national expansion of the Florida Cup, held in the state since 2015 featuring clubs from across the globe.

Arsenal will play their first match against Orlando on July 20 at Exploria Stadium, the home of the MLS side. Then the Gunners will clash against London-rivals Chelsea at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, July 23.

Arsenal to confirm pre-season plans soon. Two games in Orlando for Florida Cup, probably against Chelsea and Orlando City. Another game in the States (east coast) against Everton likely. One game in Europe, maybe Germany, and the Emirates Cup (just one day, not two). — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 15, 2022

Camping World Stadium recently completed the latest in a $260 million series of upgrades. The historic venue has hosted several top-tier international matches including five matches during the 1994 FIFA World Cup, nine matches during the 1996 Olympic Games and three matches during Copa América Centenario in 2016.

Last month, manager Mikel Arteta sounded pleased to visit the US for their pre-season prep. The Spaniard said, “We’re very pleased to see our pre-season plans taking shape with the announcement of our trip to the United States to take part in the FC Series.”

He continued, “It’s been a long time since we’ve seen our fans in the US and we’re looking forward to playing in front of them. We’ll be playing some good sides that will provide strong opposition and the training and matchday facilities in Orlando will provide a first-class environment for our preparations for next season.”

Arsenal will release the home shirt for the 2022/23 season on the 19th May. Arsenal will release the away shirt during the pre-season tour to the USA. Arsenal will release the third shirt for the 2022/23 season on the 6th August during the Emirates Cup. #afc pic.twitter.com/EUuMoUcS71 — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) May 4, 2022

Technical Director Edu, added: “The FC Series, together with our Orlando training camp, will provide Mikel and the squad with an excellent level of preparation as we focus on next season. We look forward to confirming further plans for our pre-season very soon.”

Arsenal are also expected to have a pre-season training camp in Germany prior to the US trip. There are also still talks going on over the potential of a return for the Emirates Cup this season, although it is likely that this will only be a one-day event rather than taking place over two days as it has done in the past.

Pre-season preparations will be given the green light slightly earlier this season due to the World Cup, which is to be held in November-December in Qatar.

The 2022/23 season will begin on August 6th and is set to resume after the World Cup on Boxing Day, before finishing on May 28th 2023.

