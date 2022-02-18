Arsenal add top quality attacker from Serie A to their wishlist

Arsenal has added Lautaro Martinez to their list of striker targets as they continue to rebuild Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Gunners have been improving their team gradually since the Spaniard became the club’s manager.

They have signed players to improve their midfield and defence in the last few transfer windows.

It is time for them to make changes to their attack, and several players have been linked with a move to the Emirates.

They missed out on Dusan Vlahovic, but there are other players on their shortlist to bolster Arteta’s attack.

Calciomercato via The Daily Mail claims Martinez is the latest striker to be added to the Gunners’ transfer wishlist.

He joins the likes of Dominic Calvert Lewin and Alexander Isak as strikers who could move to the Emirates at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing a striker would be inevitable if either or both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leave in the summer.

Arsenal would also need more than just one striker if that scenario occurs.

These targets are impressive players who can make an impact at the club and it would be interesting to see if we can sign at least two of them.

That could depend on where we finish this season. Hopefully, the current group can secure a top-four finish.