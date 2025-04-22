Arsenal add young Athletico Bilbao midfielder to their shopping list

Arsenal have reportedly added Athletic Bilbao’s promising midfield talent Oihan Sancet to their list of potential transfer targets, per Just Arsenal sources.

Manager Mikel Arteta is understood to view Sancet as a player capable of making a considerable impact in the Premier League, due to his combination of physical strength, tactical intelligence, and an eye for goal. The Spanish midfielder, currently 24 years old, is seen as a viable alternative to Martin Odegaard in Arsenal’s midfield rotation, providing depth and flexibility to the squad’s creative core.

Sancet has been a standout performer in La Liga throughout the current season, with his consistently impressive displays drawing the attention of Arsenal’s recruitment team. His form appears to have convinced the club’s decision-makers to explore the possibility of securing his services.

Despite this interest, Athletic Bilbao remain characteristically firm in their stance. The Basque club are reportedly unwilling to enter negotiations below the player’s release clause, which is estimated to be in the region of €80 million. Nevertheless, Arsenal remain hopeful that the prospect of joining a high-calibre Premier League side may appeal to Sancet, potentially opening the door for discussions.

Arteta is believed to see Sancet as a significant asset who could contribute meaningfully to the team’s attacking build-up and overall creative strategy. His addition would offer another dynamic option in midfield and complement the existing structure of the squad.

Arsenal is not alone in its interest. The growing speculation surrounding Sancet’s future has reportedly also alerted other Premier League clubs. Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Aston Villa are all said to be monitoring the situation closely. Tottenham and Aston Villa have allegedly sought further information regarding the player’s potential availability, while Aston Villa is preparing a substantial offer ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

This increasing competition suggests that Sancet’s situation will be one to watch closely in the coming months, as several top-flight clubs prepare to reinforce their squads.