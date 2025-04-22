Arsenal add young Athletico Bilbao midfielder to their shopping list

Arsenal have reportedly added Athletic Bilbao’s promising midfield talent Oihan Sancet to their list of potential transfer targets, per Just Arsenal sources.
Manager Mikel Arteta is understood to view Sancet as a player capable of making a considerable impact in the Premier League, due to his combination of physical strength, tactical intelligence, and an eye for goal. The Spanish midfielder, currently 24 years old, is seen as a viable alternative to Martin Odegaard in Arsenal’s midfield rotation, providing depth and flexibility to the squad’s creative core.
Sancet has been a standout performer in La Liga throughout the current season, with his consistently impressive displays drawing the attention of Arsenal’s recruitment team. His form appears to have convinced the club’s decision-makers to explore the possibility of securing his services.
Despite this interest, Athletic Bilbao remain characteristically firm in their stance. The Basque club are reportedly unwilling to enter negotiations below the player’s release clause, which is estimated to be in the region of €80 million. Nevertheless, Arsenal remain hopeful that the prospect of joining a high-calibre Premier League side may appeal to Sancet, potentially opening the door for discussions.
Arteta is believed to see Sancet as a significant asset who could contribute meaningfully to the team’s attacking build-up and overall creative strategy. His addition would offer another dynamic option in midfield and complement the existing structure of the squad.
Arsenal is not alone in its interest. The growing speculation surrounding Sancet’s future has reportedly also alerted other Premier League clubs. Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Aston Villa are all said to be monitoring the situation closely. Tottenham and Aston Villa have allegedly sought further information regarding the player’s potential availability, while Aston Villa is preparing a substantial offer ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.
This increasing competition suggests that Sancet’s situation will be one to watch closely in the coming months, as several top-flight clubs prepare to reinforce their squads.
Midfield is certainly an interesting position in the summer.
Merino – in my opinion has shown what arteta wanted from havertz as a midfield player or playing a striker
Zubimendi is the player most linked..but what does that do for myles future as a midfielder ? If myles was to be played as a midfielder it would be most likely as an 8 – even though as a 6 he has that ability to move past pressing opponents.
Rice- can play as a 6 or a 8 – as a 6 he is a less of a threat as he is required to sit in that role.
Or next season – we see myles/merino and rice in midfield and there is no actual 6 role, its one covers the other.
If Zubimendi, Wharton or the young player from valencia are signed then expect that player in the 6 role
All this talk of arsenal spending 300 m I believe it will be a lb (who can play defence also) a midfielder a striker, Gk Other players that will be signed are cover for the left wing and young players as we will see partey, jorgino, tierney, zinchenko and kiwior leave , sterling to go back. Those on loan have no future
Myles and nwaneri have come into the team and effectively can cover a few positions (lb, midfield – AM, RW, St)
For some reason I expect arsenal to accept offers for havertz – simply because he is on way too much to be a bench option, when he plays the team is less fluid- matinelli struggles and is isolated, plus merino can be an option for havertz whether that is upfront or in midfield – he links play, he can do through balls, he keeps the ball moving , defends very well etc. I like havertz I just think if someone did bid for him arsenal would consider it.