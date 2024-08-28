Arsenal adds 22-year-old to their goalkeeper shortlist

Arsenal continues to look for a new goalie to add to their squad in case they have to sell or loan out Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale is prepared to take a late chance in this transfer window if it comes around, but he is not in a hurry.

Arsenal has been in fine form on the market, but Mikel Arteta’s side may have to do more business if some players depart.

One of them is Ramsdale, and some reports suggest that they have lined up a move for Joan Garcia to be his replacement.

However, the Spaniard is not the only goalkeeper on their radar as a report on The Athletic claims they also want to sign Wigan’s Sam Tickle.

Some Premier League clubs have tracked the 22-year-old and Arsenal is named as one of them.

Their fans expect movement on the market in the coming days, but no one expects them to sign more than one goalkeeper if Ramsdale leaves.

This means the choice will come down to between Garcia and Tickle.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is a terrific goalkeeper, and we have to replace him with a top-level goalie, which makes Garcia the ideal choice for us.

Tickle should only become our option if we cannot seal a deal for Garcia late in the window.