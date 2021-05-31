Arsenal adds a new player as option to replace Bellerin

Arsenal will bolster their roster with new players this summer as Mikel Arteta rebuilds the squad.

The Gunners have been busy in the last two transfer windows and the next one isn’t expected to be any different.

After missing out on European football, Arteta is expected to lead them to a top-four finish next season, but he would need top players to achieve that.

One position that will change if things work according to plan is the right-back spot at the Emirates.

Hector Bellerin has been a long-serving player at the club having joined them in 2011 and establishing himself in the team three years later.

The Spaniard is now expected to leave to find a new adventure and several names have been linked with a move to the Emirates as his replacement.

The Gunners have reportedly targeted the likes of Tariq Lamptey and Max Aarons.

DM Sport is reporting that they have added Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui.

The Moroccan’s deal expires after next season and that means he could be available for a cut-price move to the Emirates.

Arsenal will make some good money from the sale of Bellerin and they can save more of it if they land Mazraoui for significantly less.