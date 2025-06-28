Arsenal adds another Chelsea player to their shopping list

Arsenal loves to make an approach for a Chelsea player, and they often snap up talent from the Blues.
Mikel Arteta’s side has been following players from the West London club to their squad for several seasons and has already agreed to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from the Blues in this transfer window. This continues a recent trend of the Gunners looking to poach players from their London rivals, often with the goal of bolstering depth or addressing specific needs in the squad.
Chelsea, despite their struggles, still possesses talented individuals who catch the attention of top Premier League clubs, and Arsenal is never far behind when one becomes available.
Arsenal Monitoring Multiple Chelsea Players
Kepa might not be the only Chelsea star who moves to the Emirates this summer. Reports now claim that Noni Madueke has also been linked with a transfer to Arsenal. Madueke, a player with flair and attacking threat, has yet to fully settle at Chelsea and could be viewed as a project worth developing under Arteta’s system.
However, the list doesn’t stop there. According to a report on Metro Sport, the Gunners have now added Nicolas Jackson to their wishlist as well. Jackson, a striker who has shown flashes of ability but has also been plagued by inconsistency, is reportedly available for transfer this summer. The Blues are said to be open to letting him go if a suitable offer comes in.
Striker Search Highlights Arsenal’s Summer Plans
Arsenal are actively looking for a new striker, but its pursuit of top targets such as Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko has run into challenges. With those moves currently uncertain, the club appears to be exploring alternative options, and Jackson is now one of the names under consideration.
Even though Arsenal continues to hold discussions with their main targets, the inclusion of Jackson on their shortlist indicates that the club is preparing for different scenarios in the transfer market.
Still, it’s hard to ignore Jackson’s inconsistency. Arsenal needs a reliable finisher to lead the line if they are serious about challenging for the Premier League title. Jackson may offer potential, but at this stage, he is simply too inconsistent to be the main striker at the Emirates.
Good choice of a signing. His abilty to get in behind defences will make our midfleld and saka thrive
Just what we need, another player who likes a red card or two. 🤷♂️
Nicolas Jackson is an exciting option for Arsenal for several reasons: his proven goalscoring in the Premier League, his header strength and ability to find space between defences, his youth and potential, and a realistic transfer fee of £40-50m. Jackson’s speed and work ethic make him a good player in Arteta’s system IMO.
“Still, it’s hard to ignore Jackson’s inconsistency. ” as the article says. So, potentially, Arsenal would be bringing in an inconsistent striker to replace inconsistent strikers. An interesting and quite novel move, if it ever came about.
Surely if the past season or two has taught us anything, it’s that we need someone up front who can put the ball into the net on a regular basis.
It’s not like Arsenal can’t score goals without a dedicated striker. I think that despite this, we are one of the best scoring teams in the Premier League. But in crucial situations last year, we have lacked a striker, who could just give us the decisive goals. Arteta has some ability to improve players and develop them for his system. Jackson still has room to improve his finishing and decision-making. Jackson would IMO most likely flourish in Arsenal’s structured system, where he gets better chances than in Chelsea’s often slightly more chaotic attacks. He is a PL proven goalscorer. Who knows what Sesko and Gyokeres will be able to do in the Premier League
Yes, but as you say they don’t score the goals (from the wider team) often enough when it really matters. Piling up goals in a relatively few games won’t do.
Arsenal drew 14 league games last season – 37% of the total and the largest number in the league behind Everton. That’s when a top quality striker would very probably have made the key difference. However, I don’t think a gamble on the likes of an inconsistent Jackson is what Arsenal can really afford in this most crucial upcoming 2025-26 season.
Arteta is smart he’ll not sign Jackson. Rest assured. With Delap incoming Jackson fleeing. Who’re we to receive Chelsea rejects year after year. After Sterling horror show there is no season2.
I feel this is Arsenal rage bait. None of us should want to go back into Che bins. The only time I wanted a Che castoff was Salah, who I watched when he was a youth, but this Che hasn’t got the Salah’s or the De Bruyne’s, all they have is projects for sale