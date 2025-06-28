Arsenal adds another Chelsea player to their shopping list

Arsenal loves to make an approach for a Chelsea player, and they often snap up talent from the Blues.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been following players from the West London club to their squad for several seasons and has already agreed to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from the Blues in this transfer window. This continues a recent trend of the Gunners looking to poach players from their London rivals, often with the goal of bolstering depth or addressing specific needs in the squad.

Chelsea, despite their struggles, still possesses talented individuals who catch the attention of top Premier League clubs, and Arsenal is never far behind when one becomes available.

Arsenal Monitoring Multiple Chelsea Players

Kepa might not be the only Chelsea star who moves to the Emirates this summer. Reports now claim that Noni Madueke has also been linked with a transfer to Arsenal. Madueke, a player with flair and attacking threat, has yet to fully settle at Chelsea and could be viewed as a project worth developing under Arteta’s system.

However, the list doesn’t stop there. According to a report on Metro Sport, the Gunners have now added Nicolas Jackson to their wishlist as well. Jackson, a striker who has shown flashes of ability but has also been plagued by inconsistency, is reportedly available for transfer this summer. The Blues are said to be open to letting him go if a suitable offer comes in.

Striker Search Highlights Arsenal’s Summer Plans

Arsenal are actively looking for a new striker, but its pursuit of top targets such as Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko has run into challenges. With those moves currently uncertain, the club appears to be exploring alternative options, and Jackson is now one of the names under consideration.

Even though Arsenal continues to hold discussions with their main targets, the inclusion of Jackson on their shortlist indicates that the club is preparing for different scenarios in the transfer market.

Still, it’s hard to ignore Jackson’s inconsistency. Arsenal needs a reliable finisher to lead the line if they are serious about challenging for the Premier League title. Jackson may offer potential, but at this stage, he is simply too inconsistent to be the main striker at the Emirates.

