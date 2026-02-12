Arsenal adds another Newcastle star to their shopping list

Since the closing stages of the previous transfer window, Arsenal have been linked with a move for Sandro Tonali. The Italian midfielder is widely regarded as one of the finest players in his position in Europe, and Newcastle United were astute to secure his signature.

Tonali has played an influential role in Newcastle’s recent progress, contributing to a period in which the Magpies have achieved notable success domestically. He remains committed to continuing his career at St James’ Park, and the club are equally determined to retain their leading talents. Newcastle have developed a reputation for resisting approaches for key players, underlining their ambition to compete at the highest level.

Last summer, they proved difficult negotiators when Liverpool attempted to sign Alexander Isak, even in the face of a potential record fee. A similar stance could be adopted should a serious interest in Tonali materialise. That reality may prompt Arsenal to explore alternative options within Newcastle’s squad.

Arsenal Monitor Emerging Talent

With Tonali likely to command significant resistance, Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention to another Newcastle midfielder, Lewis Miley. The young prospect has emerged as an increasingly important figure for the Magpies, having progressed through their academy system and earned valuable first-team experience.

Newcastle are understandably keen to protect a player they view as integral to their long-term plans. His development has been carefully managed, and there is little indication that the club would willingly sanction his departure.

Newcastle Braced for Interest

Nevertheless, interest from Arsenal appears genuine. According to Team Talk, Miley is the latest Newcastle player to attract attention from the Gunners, who are monitoring his situation with a view to a potential move.

Whether Newcastle would entertain negotiations remains uncertain, given their firm stance in previous transfer windows. However, Arsenal’s continued links with players at St James’ Park demonstrate their intent to strengthen their midfield options as they prepare for future campaigns.