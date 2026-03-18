Arsenal adds another Newcastle United player to their shopping list

Newcastle United possess some of the finest talent in the Premier League, making it unsurprising that Arsenal and other elite clubs continue to show interest in their key players. The Magpies have built a reputation for resisting approaches, often making negotiations difficult, although top clubs remain confident in their ability to secure deals when discussions progress.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Newcastle are expected to face renewed pressure to retain its standout performers. According to Fichajes, Arsenal have identified Lewis Hall as a priority target. The defender has impressed consistently and is now reportedly the third Newcastle player on Arsenal’s radar, alongside Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

Arsenal’s Interest in Hall

Hall has emerged as one of the most reliable defenders in the league since joining Newcastle. His development has not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal viewing him as a player capable of strengthening their defensive options ahead of next season. The Gunners have a history of targeting top performers from rival clubs, and Hall appears to fit their long-term vision.

Arsenal previously pursued Alexander Isak for several years without success, and they will be determined not to miss out on another Newcastle star. Their interest in Hall reflects both his current ability and his potential to develop further within a high-performing squad.

A Difficult Deal to Complete

Despite Arsenal’s ambition, completing a deal for Hall is expected to be challenging. Newcastle are reluctant to part with its best players and will likely resist any attempts to weaken its squad. However, history suggests that determined interest from a top club can eventually lead to movement in the transfer market.

If Arsenal maintain their pursuit and presents a compelling proposal, negotiations could develop over the summer. Much will depend on Newcastle’s stance and the player’s own perspective, but the situation is one to monitor closely as both clubs prepare for the next phase of the season.