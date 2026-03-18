Arsenal adds another Newcastle United player to their shopping list

Newcastle United possess some of the finest talent in the Premier League, making it unsurprising that Arsenal and other elite clubs continue to show interest in their key players. The Magpies have built a reputation for resisting approaches, often making negotiations difficult, although top clubs remain confident in their ability to secure deals when discussions progress.
As the summer transfer window approaches, Newcastle are expected to face renewed pressure to retain its standout performers. According to Fichajes, Arsenal have identified Lewis Hall as a priority target. The defender has impressed consistently and is now reportedly the third Newcastle player on Arsenal’s radar, alongside Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.
Arsenal’s Interest in Hall
Hall has emerged as one of the most reliable defenders in the league since joining Newcastle. His development has not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal viewing him as a player capable of strengthening their defensive options ahead of next season. The Gunners have a history of targeting top performers from rival clubs, and Hall appears to fit their long-term vision.
Arsenal previously pursued Alexander Isak for several years without success, and they will be determined not to miss out on another Newcastle star. Their interest in Hall reflects both his current ability and his potential to develop further within a high-performing squad.
A Difficult Deal to Complete
Despite Arsenal’s ambition, completing a deal for Hall is expected to be challenging. Newcastle are reluctant to part with its best players and will likely resist any attempts to weaken its squad. However, history suggests that determined interest from a top club can eventually lead to movement in the transfer market.
If Arsenal maintain their pursuit and presents a compelling proposal, negotiations could develop over the summer. Much will depend on Newcastle’s stance and the player’s own perspective, but the situation is one to monitor closely as both clubs prepare for the next phase of the season.
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Northern based football ENG players don’t often pine (or dream) to play in southern placed teams.
The scouse-Newcastle player A. Gordon won’t end up here at AFC, the pull for him could be Liverpool? It may even be Everton. Lewis Hall it appears is a Berkshire lad, *Slough is a known Spurs supporter’s outpost. If he he comes back to London I guess it would be to THFC. Because they are aimless and poor (currently) its in Halls better interest to stay put, negotiate new terms and stay with the magpies. *They’re a good side.
eg. Northern born football (ENG) players
Hall had a terrific game against Yamal last week, preventing him from getting a shot on goal and from passing him. Let’s see if he plays again later on today.
@Jax
Expect the magpies to give BAR a hard time, they are not to be mistaken as easy work. Provided Hall held his own with Yamal (as you said) he will want to give Yamal & Co more of the same. We’ll see