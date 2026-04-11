Arsenal adds Barcelona midfielder to their summer plans

It is set to be another important summer transfer window for Arsenal, with the Gunners expected to make further changes to their squad as they continue to build on recent progress.

In the last transfer window, Andrea Berta oversaw one of the finest windows Arsenal has ever experienced, securing the arrivals of several top players while not selling any key individuals. The Gunners strengthened a squad that had already been carefully assembled at the Emirates, and their overall improvement has been clear to see throughout the campaign.

Continued Progress and Ambition

With a few weeks remaining in the season, Arsenal could still win the Champions League and the Premier League, highlighting the effectiveness of their recent investment. Their willingness to spend has played a significant role in their development, and it is expected that they will continue to invest as they aim to remain competitive at the highest level.

Several names are already on their radar ahead of the next transfer window, with Fichajes reporting that one of them is Barcelona’s Marc Casadó. According to the report, he is considered a key player for the Catalan club, yet Arsenal are now monitoring him closely and plans to test Barcelona’s resolve at the end of the current term.

Midfield Reinforcement Plans

The Gunners already possess several high-quality midfielders within their squad. However, they believe that Casadó could further strengthen that area, adding both depth and quality to an already competitive unit.

They expect Barcelona to resist any potential approach. Nevertheless, every player has a price, and for the right offer, the Catalan side could ultimately agree to part ways with him, particularly if financial considerations come into play.

As Arsenal’s ambitions continue to grow, their activity in the transfer market reflects a clear and deliberate strategy aimed at sustaining long-term success.